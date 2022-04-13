Global Toothpaste Markets, 2022-2024: Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toothpaste - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Toothpaste is projected to reach US$17.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the analysis period.
The increased focus on oral care is being driven by the consumer desire to prevent common and preventable oral problems such as tooth loss, and dental cavities. A wide variety of oral care products are currently available to ensure hygiene of mouth and teeth including toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash, among others.
Europe represents the largest regional market for Toothpaste, accounting for an estimated 37.7% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.
The market continues to be propelled by the rising awareness about oral hygiene, rising dental needs of an aging population and the advent of technologically advanced products. The market benefits from manufacturer efforts aimed at developing and launching new and advanced products, owing to changing consumer preferences.
For example, in the recent years, the oral care market has been influencing by the growing popularity of whitening toothpaste, rising demand for automated toothbrushes, and the increasing use of online portals by customers for purchasing oral care products. Oral care products market is also witnessing manufacturers resorting to region-specific product launches, to meet the localized or regional customer needs.
Most of the growth in the oral care market will emerge from the rapidly growing developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Expanding population, growing middle class population and rising disposable incomes of people are contributing to the increased demand for oral care products in the emerging markets. Despite the stable growth forecast for the oral care market, there are potential impediments to growth in the form of lack of awareness about advanced dental products, rising cost of oral care products, and intensifying competition in the market.
The market for Multi-benefit toothpastes is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Multifunctional toothpastes are popular and innovations drive growth in the mature market. Oral care segment being a mature market offers opportunities to the dealers and retailers by providing multi-functional toothpastes to the consumers.
For instance, companies are launching toothpaste that not only provide whitening effect but also fights against plaque, stains, bad breath, sensitivity, cavities, tartar and gingivitis. Continuous rise in population and growing awareness about oral hygiene are playing a major role in driving the market. Companies are mainly focused on the young brigade by introducing toothpastes that appeal to teen consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth
- Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation
- Change in Marketers Strategy
- Recent Market Activity
- Leading Toothpaste Brands
- Brand Extensions: Order of the Day
- Advertising and Promotion
- Advertising - For a "Brand" New Smile
- The GEL Craze
- Branding - Impact on Purchases
- Advertising in the Children's Toothpaste Segment
- Distribution Channels
- Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie
- Strategies to Increase Market Share
- Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers
- Online Marketing Catching Up
- Product Overview
- Types of Toothpastes
- Regular
- Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes
- Whitening Toothpaste
- Children's Toothpaste
- Desensitizing Toothpaste
- Gum Protection Toothpaste
- Multi-benefit Toothpaste
- Tartar Control Toothpaste
- Toothpaste Formula
- Toothpaste Ingredients
- Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 142 Featured)
- CCA Industries, Inc
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dabur India Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- LG Household & Health Care Ltd.
- Lion Corporation
- Patanjali Ayurved Limited
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Ranir, LLC
- Sunstar Suisse S.A.
- Unilever plc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential
- Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies
- Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes
- Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth
- BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient
- Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes
- Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products
- New Flavors Flood Market
- Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor
- Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used in Toothpastes
- Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market
- Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes
- Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity
- Sensitivity Toothpastes
- Children's Toothpaste
- Remineralizing Systems
- Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks
- Ban on Parabens in Few Markets
- Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Toothpaste Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Oral Hygiene Products: An Overview
- Oral Care Market in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Category - Mouthwash, Toothbrush, Toothpaste and Tooth Whiteners
- Toothpaste Market - A Review
- Outlook
- Whiteners Gain Market Share
- Growing Demand for "all in one" Toothpastes
- Strong Growth for Children's Toothpaste Market
- Multi-Benefit Segment: On an Upward Trend
- Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth: A Promising Market
- Competition
- US Toothpaste Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
- Breakdown of Unit Sales of Leading Brands in the US Toothpaste Market: 2018
- Consumer Trends
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue4r53
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.