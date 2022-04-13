DLS Servicing Partners with Asurity to Assist Mortgage Servicers Execute Loss Mitigation and Recording

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asurity Technologies, LLC® ("Asurity"), a premier provider of digital compliance products and solutions, announced that its Asurity Mortgage Group ("AMG") software has been successfully deployed by DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC, a trusted provider of mortgage and default servicing headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, to deliver mortgage loan servicing capabilities to mortgage servicers DLS supports. On behalf of its clients, DLS maximizes the return on delinquent and defaulted loans by providing expert services and by using its proprietary system WaterfallCalc.com software to conduct loss mitigation reviews, as well as to support short sale, deed-in-lieu negotiations, default servicing consulting and training. Asurity and DLS have been collaborating for some time, and in the past year have delivered on large scale projects in response to market needs. By combining the expertise and tools both organizations can offer, clients capture the benefits by having a complete solution that efficiently and compliantly meets their needs.

DLS leverages Asurity's advanced loan document technology to produce compliant loan modification and partial claims document packages, as well as the expertise offered by AMG's dedicated services team to track the receipt and review of a borrower's executed documents, coordinate counterparty signatures, record, and deliver fully executed and recorded documents to appropriate counterparties.

The combined offering delivers more efficient loan processing and fewer risky loans, which results in more serviceable and saleable loans, and a better user experience in a time of heightened digital transformation in the mortgage market. "Loss mitigation involves a series of complex steps with specific technical, process, and document requirements," says Ken Mezger, the Director of Operations and leader of the services team at AMG. "Leveraging our automated compliance technology and our team's extensive years of deep mortgage and process expertise, Asurity is excited to support DLS in assisting mortgage servicers to minimize losses, to scale operations to meet volume demand, to control costs, and to expedite the loss mitigation process."

Donna Schmidt, Managing Director of DLS Servicing Consultants and co-founder of WaterfallCalc.com, commented, "Asurity's ability to quickly deploy document software and expert services which complement our capabilities have allowed us to more seamlessly take on loss mitigation work for large lenders, while providing the excellent compliance and operational efficiency that our customers have come to expect." Schmidt further explained, "together we can help servicers extend their operations to process large backlogs of distressed assets with our outsourced services, saving the time and money to build internal operations while providing compliance and assurance throughout the process."

About Asurity and Asurity Mortgage Group

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity Services provides mortgage closing and servicing support to lenders directly or through its partnership with Sandler Law Group (Sandlerllc.com). Asurity products include Propel, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliance mortgage document packages, and RegCheck which provides comprehensive compliance checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. These SaaS-based mortgage compliance products combine the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for loan documents and compliance testing, to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements and business objectives. Asurity also offers RiskExec, embraced by financial institutions to analyze their data for compliance or other uses in mortgage, retail banking, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. For additional information Asurity and its leading software solutions, please visit www.asurity.com

About DLS Servicing Consultants and WaterfallCalc

DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC. provides outsourced services to mortgage servicing, loan administration departments for loss mitigation underwriting reviews, loss mitigation third party validation of income and expense submissions, administrative support for loss mitigation execution, short sale and pre-foreclosure sale processing. Other mortgage related consulting services are also offered, including Due Diligence Reviews, post-acquisition default portfolio analysis, FHA compliance analysis, and more, with a specialization in State and Local Housing Finance Agency (HFA) mortgage servicing. For more information, please visit https://www.dls-servicing.com/ .

WaterfallCalc.com is an online Loss Mitigation decision and calculation tool. The program saves loss mitigation professionals hours of processing time, while increasing compliance and reducing calculation errors. For more information please visit https://www.waterfallcalc.com/ .

