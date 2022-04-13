Royal Oak announces spring season of British culturally themed events in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the American partner of the National Trust of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the Royal Oak community supports the Trust's efforts to preserve and protect historic places and spaces across Britain forever for everyone.
The spring season features online and in-person lectures by Britain's leading curators, gardeners, historians, and writers. Upcoming events include:
Entertaining in Style: Nancy Astor and Nancy Lancaster
Friday April 22 at 6 pm EST in New York City (also available to rent Zoom recording)
Reception & book signing following
Two American-born women and cousins, politician Nancy Astor and interior designer Nancy Lancaster transformed 20th-century British culture with their inspiration in creating the English country house style, as well as their gracious and sophisticated method of entertaining. Their descendants, designer Jane Churchill and photographer Emily Astor will discuss their relatives and show previously unseen family photographs from Cliveden, Nancy Astor's country house as well as several homes owned by Nancy Lancaster.
Spirit of England: Gin's Intoxicating History
Tuesday, April 26 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental
Ian Cox, Lecturer and Historian
From James Bond's Vesper Martini to the classic summer G&T, Gin is arguably England most famous spirit—now transformed with modern mixology and small batch gin distilleries. The history of the beverage is a rollicking tale involving the British aristocracy and Parliament, class warfare, the consumption of millions of barrels, the deaths of thousands, and more!
Other upcoming events include:
Noble Ambition: The Fall and Rise of the English Country House after WWII
Tuesday, May 3 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental
Adrian Tinniswood OBE, Noted author
Spitalfields: From Huguenots to Hipsters
Online Walking Tour led by Mark Rowland, London historian and tour guide
Wednesday, May 11 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental
A Heaven on Earth: William Morris's Kelmscott Manor Revisited
Tuesday May 24 at 2 pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental
Jeremy Musson, FSA, Historian and Author
Isle of Wight: England in Miniature
Online Walking Tour led by Rob Smith, tour guide
Wednesday, June 1 at 5pm EST. Zoom webinar available live and rental
For ticket prices and more upcoming events visit https://www.royal-oak.org/events/spring-2022/
SOURCE The Royal Oak Foundation
