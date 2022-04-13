Key Lime Interactive Releases On-demand Comprehensive Mobile UX Competitive Insights for the Credit Card Industry

Key Lime Interactive has released its biannual mobile user experience competitive insights report for the credit card industry ranking the nine leading U.S. credit card issuers based on eight criteria and user feedback from 500 consumers.

"Financial institutions like all brands are working diligently to ensure the best customer experience possible. Our competitive insights reports provide them with not only expert reviews but most importantly the voice of the customer. We utilize our proprietary Inclusivity Index to ensure all voices are heard" said Eugenio Santiago, Senior Vice President of Research at Key Lime Interactive.

The report includes reviews of the mobile experiences for American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, Discover, U.S. Bank, USAA and Wells Fargo.

Within the review, Key Lime Interactive provides insights into the credit card issuer's mobile website as well as Apple and Android apps.

What makes this report unique is that it isn't just an expert review of the credit card issuer's mobile technology. The report incorporates user preferences via a 500-person smartphone user survey. Survey participants identify features and capabilities they value and view as critical for managing their finances.The result provides an importance ranking from a consumer perspective over time.

The report also reviews these eight mobile user experience features and criteria.

Secure login process

Fraud protection and security

Account activity/history

Account settings/management

Bill payment

Rewards

Customer support

Social media

Subscribers to Key Lime's Competitive Insights have access to the full report. Competitive Insights helps track the leading competition in various industries, including mobile banking, credit cards, home and renters insurance, and auto insurance. In addition to consumer input, the report includes screenshots and a list of changes in available features from the nine analyzed competitors.

Key Lime Interactive releases the report semi-annually, highlighting the features and services consumers care the most about when it comes to mobile banking resources. The first report of 2022 marks the 24th time the company has released the credit card report.

Key Lime Interactive will release the next competitive insights report for the credit card industry in Q3 2022.

About Key Lime Interactive

Key Lime Interactive (KLI) is a Customer Experience (CX) and User Experience (UX) research, strategy and design services agency focused on helping companies take a human-first approach to building better brand experiences, products and services. Key Lime's UX experts provide actionable insights for every industry sector to help their growing list of Fortune 100 clients understand and effectively engage their customers. Ultimately, KLI empowers teams to use consumer insights and user experience data at all phases of product development, from strategy to implementation. The company's experts share the true perspective of a client's target users to help them design exceptional consumer-driven solutions. Research studies are delivered with KLI's proprietary Inclusivity IndexTM report that makes it easy to identify how studies meet broad inclusivity goals to build a more inclusive brand, product, or service.

