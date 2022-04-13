Key Lime Interactive Releases On-demand Comprehensive Mobile UX Competitive Insights for the Credit Card Industry

Key Lime Interactive has released its biannual mobile user experience competitive insights report for the credit card industry ranking the nine leading U.S. credit card issuers based on eight criteria and user feedback from 500 consumers.
MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Lime Interactive has released its biannual mobile user experience competitive insights report for the credit card industry ranking the nine leading U.S. credit card issuers based on eight criteria and user feedback from 500 consumers.
"Financial institutions like all brands are working diligently to ensure the best customer experience possible. Our competitive insights reports provide them with not only expert reviews but most importantly the voice of the customer. We utilize our proprietary Inclusivity Index to ensure all voices are heard" said Eugenio Santiago, Senior Vice President of Research at Key Lime Interactive.
The report includes reviews of the mobile experiences for American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, Discover, U.S. Bank, USAA and Wells Fargo.
Within the review, Key Lime Interactive provides insights into the credit card issuer's mobile website as well as Apple and Android apps.
What makes this report unique is that it isn't just an expert review of the credit card issuer's mobile technology. The report incorporates user preferences via a 500-person smartphone user survey. Survey participants identify features and capabilities they value and view as critical for managing their finances.The result provides an importance ranking from a consumer perspective over time.
The report also reviews these eight mobile user experience features and criteria.
- Secure login process
- Fraud protection and security
- Account activity/history
- Account settings/management
- Bill payment
- Rewards
- Customer support
- Social media
Subscribers to Key Lime's Competitive Insights have access to the full report. Competitive Insights helps track the leading competition in various industries, including mobile banking, credit cards, home and renters insurance, and auto insurance. In addition to consumer input, the report includes screenshots and a list of changes in available features from the nine analyzed competitors.
Key Lime Interactive releases the report semi-annually, highlighting the features and services consumers care the most about when it comes to mobile banking resources. The first report of 2022 marks the 24th time the company has released the credit card report.
Key Lime Interactive will release the next competitive insights report for the credit card industry in Q3 2022.
###
About Key Lime Interactive
Key Lime Interactive (KLI) is a Customer Experience (CX) and User Experience (UX) research, strategy and design services agency focused on helping companies take a human-first approach to building better brand experiences, products and services. Key Lime's UX experts provide actionable insights for every industry sector to help their growing list of Fortune 100 clients understand and effectively engage their customers. Ultimately, KLI empowers teams to use consumer insights and user experience data at all phases of product development, from strategy to implementation. The company's experts share the true perspective of a client's target users to help them design exceptional consumer-driven solutions. Research studies are delivered with KLI's proprietary Inclusivity IndexTM report that makes it easy to identify how studies meet broad inclusivity goals to build a more inclusive brand, product, or service.
Media Contact
Claudia Panfil, Key Lime Interactive, 1 305.809.0555 Ext: 52, claudia@keylimeinteractive.com
SOURCE Key Lime Interactive
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.