Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market reached a value of US$ 658.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,015.6 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software are used to perform non-destructive testing (NDT) for uncovering subsurface defects in various industrial products. The x-ray inspection equipment aids in detecting hidden inconsistencies, flaws, cracks, and voids in a wide array of solid materials, such as plastic, rubber, silicone, metal, and composites, without harming the test item. On the other hand, the imaging software produces a clear image of the inspected location for evaluation by NDT inspectors and to maintain a record of the internal condition of the test piece. In recent years, industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software have gained traction in manufacturing facilities for quality control and risk management.



Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Trends:

Industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software assist in enhancing the production quality, determining the soundness of products or materials, and verifying the integrity of the internal structure. As a result, their emerging applications across various end use industries, including oil and gas, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace, automotive, construction, and food and beverage, represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for compact devices and the emerging trend of electronics miniaturization are augmenting the product demand for detailed inspection and quality analysis.

Additionally, the leading players are developing next-gen digital radiography (DR) machines integrated with flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to offer higher resolution and faster processing. This, in confluence with the introduction of computer tomography (CT) equipped with FPDs and other innovative technologies, is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for high-quality products and the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants are accelerating the product adoption rates. Other factors, including the rising oil and gas exploration activities, favorable government initiatives, stringent safety and quality standards, and ongoing research and development activities, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carestream Health, DURR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Ltd., Nikon Corporation, North Star Imaging Inc. (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Olympus Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and YXLON International (Comet Holding).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the image type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial X-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

