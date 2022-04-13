Pet Supplies Plus Supports National Pet ID Week with Discounts and Free Deals for Pet Owners

America's Favorite Neighborhood Pet Store Offers Free Pet ID Tags Nationwide and Discounted Microchipping Services at Select Locations

LIVONIA, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus – the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States – has announced it will be celebrating this year's National Pet ID Week from April 17 – 23 with discounts and free deals for pet owners. Neighbors will be offered discounted microchipping services at select locations and free name identification tags with the purchase of a dog or cat collar at all stores. During the promotion, pet owners have the opportunity to receive a $15 microchipping services voucher with any Pet Supplies Plus purchase – making it a fraction of the usual cost.

Throughout National Pet ID Week, select Pet Supplies Plus stores will partner with VIP Petcare, the national veterinary care platform of PetIQ, to offer microchipping vouchers to neighbors with any in-store purchase made April 17 – 23, 2022, while supplies last. Each voucher offers a $15 microchipping service through VIP Petcare and is valid through June 6th, 2022.

In addition, all Pet Supplies Plus locations will offer a free pet ID tag (up to a $10.98 value) with an in-store purchase of any cat or dog collar purchased during National Pet ID Week. To find the nearest Pet Supplies Plus store, neighbors are encouraged to visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/Store. For locations that specifically offer microchipping services and the discounted vouchers, search for locations with VIP Petcare clinics.

The American Humane Association reports that one out of three pets become lost at some point in their lifetime. It is crucial for pet owners to understand their best opportunity to have a pet return home safely is by ensuring they're microchipped and have an identification tag. Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with VIP Petcare to make this essential procedure more affordable and accessible.

Over 9 million companion animals are admitted to shelters in the U.S. every year, and many of these are euthanized because their owners cannot be found.

Microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be returned to their owners.

Dogs without microchips are returned to their owners about 22% of the time, but microchipped dogs are returned over 50% of the time.

"We view each pet and family in communities across the nation as an extension of our company's family which is why offering this service is so important to us," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "We are proud to play a role in ensuring each pet can return home safely if lost and hope this program provides greater awareness about microchipping and pet ID tag services to current and future neighbors."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online, and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 600 locations in 39 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

