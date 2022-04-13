"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Acclaimed children's book showcased at Archway Publishing Author Solutions Book Gallery and Bookstore with author and illustrator Robert Vincent, available for interviews
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, April 23-24, 2022, being held at the University of Southern California campus at University Park near downtown Los Angeles. The book will be featured in the Archway Publishing Author Solutions Book Gallery and Bookstore (booth 986) and Robert Vincent, author and illustrator, will be available for interviews.
Available online at Amazon, bn.com, target.com, and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com, as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.
"Being at the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is an honor and a privilege," notes Vincent. "I am very excited to meet fans, give interviews, and talk about Max Buckles!"
Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. In addition, a portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society, Best Friends, and Alley Cat Allies.
To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.
Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.
SOURCE Friendly Falls Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.