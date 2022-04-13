Augmented Reality Software Market size worth $ 137.14 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 57.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for AR devices in the medical sector and growing demand for AR in the e-commerce, consumer, commercial sectors and retail industries are the factors driving the market growth of the Augmented Reality Software Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Augmented Reality Software Market" By Vertical (Enterprise, Oil & Gas, Mining, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense), By Technology (3D Modelling, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Navigation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Augmented Reality Software Market size was valued at USD 8.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 137.14 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 57.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3121

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented Reality Software Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Augmented Reality Software Market Overview

The primary factor driving the market growth is increasing demand for AR devices in the medical sector, increasing investments in the augmented reality market, growing demand for AR in the e-commerce and retail industries, increasing demand for augmented reality software in consumer electronics, increasing demand for AR-based applications in the automotive sector, and rising technological advancements in medical applications are the significant others factors boosting the market growth of the Augmented Reality Software Market.

Moreover, increasing demand for augmented reality in architecture, developing partnerships between telecom companies and AR manufacturers to decrease latency to invisible levels, and growing travel and tourism industry growth are opportunities for the Augmented Reality Software Market in the coming future. However, growing security and privacy issues related to augmented reality and extreme usage of augmented reality can occur health problems, fixed processing power and inadequate storage capacity, and dependent on the technological products on the advances in computers and digital networks, which are the significant factors hindering the market growth and will challenge the Augmented Reality Software Market in the future.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc., Aurasma, Augmate, Ubimax GmbH, PTC, Inc., Daqri LLC, Blippar, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Upskill.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Augmented Reality Software Market On the basis of Vertical, Technology, and Geography.

Augmented Reality Software Market, By Vertical

Enterprise



Oil & Gas



Mining



Telecom



Aerospace & Defense



Medical



Others

Augmented Reality Software Market, By Technology

3D Modelling



Workflow Optimization



Visualization



Navigation



Remote Collaboration



Documentation



Others

Augmented Reality Software Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Augmented Reality Market By Component (Software, Hardware), By Type (Marker-less Augmented Reality, Marker-based Augmented Reality), By Device-Type (Head-Mounted Display, Head-Up Display), By Application (Automotive, Energy, Enterprise), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Analytics Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market By AR Technology (Marker-Based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By VR Technology (Non-immersive, Semi-and Fully Immersive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality Display Market By Type (Augmented Reality Head-mounted Display, Virtual Retinal Display), By Application (Medical, Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Virtual Reality Tourism Apps: Where reality ends and imagination begins

Visualize Augmented Reality Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research