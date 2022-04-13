Capsulomics' Technology for Esophageal Precancer Screening Supported by Newly Published Clinical Guideline

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsulomics, an early cancer detection and prevention diagnostic company, today announced that newly updated American College of Gastroenterology ("ACG") esophageal precancer clinical guidelines, titled Diagnosis and management of Barrett's Esophagus: An Updated ACG Guideline, for the first time, support esophageal precancer screening using nonendoscopic methods combined with biomarkers, including Capsulomics' proprietary technology.
The guideline states, "We suggest that a swallowable, nonendoscopic capsule sponge device combined with a biomarker is an acceptable alternative to endoscopy for screening for BE in those with chronic reflux symptoms and other risk factors."
The guideline cites a 2019 Clinical Cancer Research publication which describes an early version of Capsulomics' Envisage early detection technology developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
"Capsulomics is driven by the knowledge that if esophageal cancer can be caught early enough, especially while still premalignant, it can be cured, and every patient deserves a chance for a better outcome," said Capsulomics CEO, Daniel Lunz. "Publication of the updated ACG clinical guidelines is a pivotal milestone that reflects the ACGs recognition of the use of nonendoscopic screening technologies combined with biomarkers, including ours, as a solution to a clinical need for screening high-risk patients."
About Capsulomics
Capsulomics Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for cancer prevention. Capsulomics' lead products use DNA methylation for the diagnosis and prognosis of the esophageal precancer Barrett's esophagus, along with the two main types of esophageal cancer, at a very low cost. Preliminary studies suggest that Capsulomics' diagnostics can detect more esophageal diseases, including early cancers, and predict progression more accurately than all existing esophageal cancer or precancer diagnostics currently available.
SOURCE Capsulomics, Inc.
