Panorama Mortgage Group Launches Prosperity Capital Mortgage Brand, Names Industry Trailblazer Ramaj Balley President

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today it has launched a new brand, Prosperity Capital Mortgage, and that industry trailblazer, Ramaj Balley, will lead the company as President. Prosperity Capital will leverage PMG's cutting-edge mortgage platform to help achieve its goal of expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.
"Welcoming Prosperity Capital and Ramaj Balley to the PMG family of brands is a distinct honor and pleasure," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President, and COO. "Without question, together they embody our mission to empower purpose-driven leaders and their teams to achieve their personal and professional goals."
Prosperity Capital Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender serving Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Reno, and Sacramento with plans to expand throughout the country. The company's mission is to serve and create opportunities for its customers, referral partners, local communities, and work family through homeownership.
PMG will serve as an entrepreneurial partner by providing key infrastructure and support to Prosperity Capital. Specifically, PMG's wide-ranging core platforms, including human resources, finance, technology, legal and compliance services, will be leveraged by Prosperity Capital to help realize its long-term strategic vision. The company becomes one of several prominent mortgage companies under the PMG umbrella of recognized brands.
Balley will lead the company in its commitment to engage with communities, including through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, first responders, the military and local school districts. He also plans to empower local branches to identify integral causes to support in their communities. "We're a company with a heart, soul and passion for helping the communities we serve," said Balley. "Our vision and core philosophy are uniquely aligned with PMG's, that's why we know they are the right partner at the right time."
Balley has earned a reputation as an innovative industry thought leader and entrepreneur. Prior to joining Prosperity Capital, he helped grow an early-stage company from 12 to 5,500 employees with $35 billion in annual production, making it one of the nation's largest, privately held independent mortgage companies. In addition, he worked with a core team to start a new company with a corporate tech platform that was scaled and sold to a top hedge fund. Balley most recently served as senior vice president with national mortgage lender Hamilton Home Loans during a time of unprecedented growth.
Balley was also recently accepted into the Mortgage Bankers Association's Executive Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) program. This is the MBA's highest designation in the industry symbolizing respect, credibility, ethics, and achievement within real estate finance.
Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.
