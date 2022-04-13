Krusteaz Introduces Three New Baking Mixes; Expands Dessert Bar Offerings with New Chocolate Pie Bar Mix

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announces three new innovations, including expansion of its dessert bar offerings with a new Chocolate Pie Bar Mix that features a rich and smooth chocolate cream pie-style filling with a chocolate crust. Perfect for chocoholics, the new dessert bar is a great option for those looking for a convenient and delicious indulgence.
"Families love our Meyer Lemon Bar Mix, which has made Krusteaz the leader in the dessert bars space. We wanted to offer a new flavor for all the chocolate lovers out there," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of Continental Mills. "At Krusteaz we believe in the 'joy of making' so our boxed mixes are designed to help every maker, no matter their skill set, flex their creative foodie muscles in the kitchen to stir up something special."
With the introduction of its Chocolate Pie Bar Mix, Krusteaz saw an opportunity to make it even easier for consumers to turn everyday occasions into something special. As consumers continue to seek new ways to enjoy time together with family and friends in the kitchen, a Pie Bar Mix is the perfect sweet treat to enjoy all year round.
In addition to the Chocolate Pie Bar Mix, Krusteaz is launching two other baking mixes those with a sweet tooth will adore:
- Krusteaz Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake: Featuring a moist cake base brightened by a ribbon of chocolate swirl and topped with a chocolate crumble, it's perfect as a breakfast, snack or dessert. Krusteaz is the #1 brand in the Muffin/Crumb Cake Mix Segment and this line extension brings a new chocolatey twist.
- Krusteaz Sweet Corn Cornbread & Muffin Mix: This sweet and moist, cake-like corn muffin is perfect for pairing with pulled pork, chili and other cookout favorites. The newest addition to the Krusteaz cornbread family joins popular products like Krusteaz Southern Cornbread & Muffin Mix and Honey Cornbread & Muffin mix also available in Fat Free and Gluten Free varieties.
The Chocolate Pie Bar Mix (SRP $3.75), Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix (SRP $3.75) and Sweet Corn Cornbread and Muffin Mix (SRP $2.85) are now available nationwide at Walmart and Kroger.
For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.
About Krusteaz®
The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients, and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.
Media Contact: Mary Dutton, 360PR+, mdutton@360pr.plus, 516-417-0261
SOURCE Krusteaz
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.