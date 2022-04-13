Krusteaz Introduces Three New Baking Mixes; Expands Dessert Bar Offerings with New Chocolate Pie Bar Mix

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announces three new innovations, including expansion of its dessert bar offerings with a new Chocolate Pie Bar Mix that features a rich and smooth chocolate cream pie-style filling with a chocolate crust. Perfect for chocoholics, the new dessert bar is a great option for those looking for a convenient and delicious indulgence.

"Families love our Meyer Lemon Bar Mix, which has made Krusteaz the leader in the dessert bars space. We wanted to offer a new flavor for all the chocolate lovers out there," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of Continental Mills. "At Krusteaz we believe in the 'joy of making' so our boxed mixes are designed to help every maker, no matter their skill set, flex their creative foodie muscles in the kitchen to stir up something special."

With the introduction of its Chocolate Pie Bar Mix, Krusteaz saw an opportunity to make it even easier for consumers to turn everyday occasions into something special. As consumers continue to seek new ways to enjoy time together with family and friends in the kitchen, a Pie Bar Mix is the perfect sweet treat to enjoy all year round.

In addition to the Chocolate Pie Bar Mix, Krusteaz is launching two other baking mixes those with a sweet tooth will adore:

Krusteaz Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake : Featuring a moist cake base brightened by a ribbon of chocolate swirl and topped with a chocolate crumble, it's perfect as a breakfast, snack or dessert. Krusteaz is the #1 brand in the Muffin/Crumb Cake Mix Segment and this line extension brings a new chocolatey twist.

: Featuring a moist cake base brightened by a ribbon of chocolate swirl and topped with a chocolate crumble, it's perfect as a breakfast, snack or dessert. Krusteaz is the #1 brand in the Muffin/Crumb Cake Mix Segment and this line extension brings a new chocolatey twist. Krusteaz Sweet Corn Cornbread & Muffin Mix: This sweet and moist, cake-like corn muffin is perfect for pairing with pulled pork, chili and other cookout favorites. The newest addition to the Krusteaz cornbread family joins popular products like Krusteaz Southern Cornbread & Muffin Mix and Honey Cornbread & Muffin mix also available in Fat Free and Gluten Free varieties.

The Chocolate Pie Bar Mix (SRP $3.75), Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix (SRP $3.75) and Sweet Corn Cornbread and Muffin Mix (SRP $2.85) are now available nationwide at Walmart and Kroger.

For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients, and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

