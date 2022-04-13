Brevan Electronics to Attend 2022 EDS Leadership Summit

Brevan Electronics announced attendance at the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit
NASHUA, N.H., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Electronics, an authorized distributor of electronic components from world-class manufacturers, announced that it would be attending the EDS Leadership Summit, occurring May 10-13, 2022, at the Mirage Resort in Las Vegas.
"We are thrilled to connect with our valued supplier partners and manufacturer representatives after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic," says Aaron Dufoe, Brevan president. "EDS is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce Brevan to industry leaders and discuss current manufacturing and distribution trends."
Since 1983, Brevan Electronics has supplied electronic components to OEMs and customers worldwide. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Brevan continued to sign on with new partner manufacturers remotely. EDS will provide the in-person opportunity to continue to add manufacturers to their already robust line card.
"We are very excited to meet face to face with manufacturing executives at EDS," says Michael O'Brien, Brevan Sales Director. "While modern technologies like Zoom and Teams assisted in our tremendous growth over the past two years, there is nothing like meeting someone in person and establishing a relationship with a firm handshake."
In addition to electronic component distribution, Brevan Electronics provides an entire suite of shortage solutions, including supply chain management, cable/harness assembly, kitting, inventory management, and global sourcing.
To schedule a meeting at EDS with Brevan Electronics, please visit https://info.brevan.com/eds
About Brevan Electronics
For over 39 years, Brevan Electronics has been a trusted partner and supplier for OEMs and customers worldwide. Brevan is a diverse supplier with a commitment to quality and world-class customer service. Access to global inventory, innovative products, and powerful brands has made Brevan one of the fastest-growing authorized distributors. Brevan Electronics is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH.
For more information, visit www.brevan.com
Media Contact: Cristina Adair | O: (603) 865-1916, cristina.adair@brevan.com
SOURCE Brevan Electronics
