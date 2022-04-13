XFL Announces Head Coaches: Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson

Elite Group of Coaches to Lead the League's Eight Teams in its 2023 Season

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL is excited to announce that it has selected eight highly qualified and well-respected head coaches for its 2023 season. The head coaches include leaders across collegiate and professional football, including Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson. This group not only shares the XFL's passion for sport and innovation, but brings the football pedigree, leadership experience and visionary outlook needed to play an active role in the building of the league and development of the players.

"Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow's league," said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. "What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game."

"This is yet another huge moment for the XFL. I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player's life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less. Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate. Stay tuned," said Dwayne Johnson.

Russ Brandon, XFL President, added, "We've brought together a respected group of coaches with elite football experiences, proven track records of success and a passion for the game. Our owners – Dany, Dwayne and Gerry – were a big part of the recruitment process, identifying true leaders in the sport that aligned with our vision and bring the best of the best to the XFL. I look forward to collaborating with each of them and witnessing the active role they play in shaping their respective teams."

The XFL will kickoff in February 2023. Over the past few months, the XFL's football operations department, led by Marc Ross and Doug Whaley, has made several key hires, including Dean Blandino as Vice President of Officiating and Playing Rules Innovation. Since January, the team has been attending college pro days, NFL Combine and actively recruiting players for the 2023 season. Earlier this week, the XFL announced an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy to identify the next best players in football and offer more opportunities to play professional football. Additional details about teams, cities and venues to be announced in the coming months.

Brief bios of the head coaches can be found below:

Reggie Barlow joins the league from Virginia State University, where he spent the past six seasons as Head Coach. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for the Oakland Raiders and the Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anthony Becht joins the league from Wiregrass Ranch High School, where he was the Offensive Coordinator. He is a 12-year NFL veteran and was selected 27th overall by the New York Jets in the 2000 draft before going on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Terrell Buckley was previously at the University of Mississippi, where he spent two years as the Cornerbacks Coach. He is a 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl XXXVI Champion, who was selected fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 draft and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. Jim Haslett joins the league from the Tennessee Titans, where he spent two seasons as the Inside Linebackers Coach. Over his 30+ year career, he has coached at the college and pro-level with Penn State, University of Buffalo, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Raiders, the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League and the Sacramento Surge of the World League of American Football. Wade Phillips was previously at the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent three seasons as the Defensive Coordinator. Over his 40-year career, he has coached at the college and pro-level with Oklahoma State, University of Kansas, the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. Bob Stoops rejoins the league from his position as Head Coach of the Renegades in 2020. He was the longtime coach of University of Oklahoma (1999-2016) and coached the Sooners to a win in the 2021 Alamo Bowl. He has a 191-48 record over his 33-year college career and is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. Hines Ward joins the league from Florida Atlantic University where he was the Wide Receivers Coach. He is a 13-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion (XL, XLIII), who was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, where he spent his entire NFL career and remains the team's all-time leader in receptions. Rod Woodson joins the league after serving as an analyst for NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and Westwood One. Woodson is a 17-year NFL veteran and three-time Super Bowl Champion (XXX, XXXV, XXXVII), who was drafted 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1987 NFL Draft and went on to play with the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

