FOUNDERS FUNDAMENTALS: Calling All Alberta Young Entrepreneurs!

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The MindFuel Foundation's online Founders Fundamentals program is returning to engage and inspire youth to bring their innovative entrepreneurial ideas to life. Alberta youth aged 18 - 30 are encouraged to sign up for virtual workshops occurring Wednesdays from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. from May 11 to June 29, 2022, at founders@mindfuel.com .

Founders Fundamentals is part of MindFuel's broader youth innovation program called edacity, and is designed to encourage creativity and start-up ideas, and to provide networking opportunities and manageable 'next steps' action. Youth will receive insights and feedback from start-up organizations and learn directly from entrepreneurial experts, industry mentors and founders.

With a focus on the early-stage innovation cycle and developing tangible entrepreneurial skills and practices, this seven-week online workshops series is an effective introduction to the start-up culture. To support next steps, a variety of micro-grants and prizes will be awarded to help further develop youth business ideas and help them achieve their full potential.

"Founders Fundamentals is a unique program that we run and is part of edacity – our youth innovation program. It hones the entrepreneurial spirit that individuals working in STEM and other industries require to thrive in a world pushing economic diversification," says MindFuel CEO Cassy Weber. "The seven-week workshop series will leave youth feeling empowered and reassured to pursue the future of their idea thanks to many entrepreneurial experts and industry mentors who support their ambitions."

The Founder Fundamentals program is made possible thanks to funding support from a network of partners such as Prairies Economic Development Canada, the RBC Foundation, the Hunter Family Foundation and the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking of the University of Calgary.

Over the last ten years, in addition to Founders Fundamentals, other programs under the edacity brand include geekStarter, Tech Futures Challenge, Xtreme Challenge, Careers and Technology Foundations for-credit course work, and Innovation Exchange. More than 5,000 Alberta youth from high school to post-secondary have participated in programs, with more than 300 projects resulting in the emerging technology space. For more information, please visit Founders Fundamentals.

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. The programs are technology based and technology infused, and are developed to serve both in-classroom and extracurricular learning. To date, MindFuel has invested over $110M into Canada's innovation ecosystem in over 1,600 communities. It serves underrepresented youth populations including Indigenous students, girls in STEM, economically disadvantaged, remote/rural and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students and parents each year in every province and territory, and supports over 600,000 learning sessions annually in Canada, and over 6,000,000 globally. Since inception, MindFuel has reached over 147,000,000 youth in over 190 countries with its online learning programs.

