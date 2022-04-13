FOOD & WINE SPOTLIGHTS THE NEXT GREAT FOOD CITIES IN AMERICA

Editors Select the 11 Best Up-and-Coming Culinary Destinations to Visit Now, From Boise, Idaho to Biddeford, Maine
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE names the seven most exciting up-and-coming big American cities for food lovers right now and shines a light on four smaller urban locations that are making their mark with vibrant food and drink scenes. These 11 standout under-the-radar culinary destinations worth visiting now are featured today on https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities and in the special May travel issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands April 22.
FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, "We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures. Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness. It's an exciting time for food in our country, with places like Cincinnati, where a constellation of food entrepreneurs is spurring a renaissance (Who knew you could get both Lebanese-inspired chocolate-and-tahini cookies and Japanese-style coconut mochi doughnuts there?), and Tucson, where I recently ate my weight in tacos and filled a carry-on bag with Monsoon chocolate bars, pizza flour from Barrio Bread, and flour tortillas from Anita's Street Market to take home."
7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Tucson, Arizona
4 Small Cities with Impressive Food Scenes Worth Checking Out
- Biddeford, Maine
- Bozeman, Montana
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Greenville, South Carolina
For full reports on the people and culinary experiences that make each of these 11 under-the-radar cities such remarkable food and drink destinations, visit https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-food-cities. Each city profile highlights standout local chefs, restaurants, producers, pop-ups, retailers, food halls, markets, distillers, brewers, incubators and more.
For those who want to share their favorite under-the-radar food city that didn't make FOOD & WINE's 2022 list of Next Great Food Cities, visit FOOD & WINE on Instagram to cast a vote for the Reader's Choice Award winner between April 14-21. For more, check out www.foodandwine.com/travel/2022-vote-best-food-cities.
