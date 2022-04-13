WOOCOMMERCE AND PINTEREST ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

New extension available in WooCommerce Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WooCommerce, the leading open source ecommerce platform, and Pinterest, a visual discovery engine and shopping discovery platform, today announced a strategic partnership featuring an exchange of services benefiting both companies and their users.

Built in partnership, the new, official Pinterest for WooCommerce extension available in the WooCommerce Marketplace allows mutual merchants to offer Pinterest shopping functionality directly from their Pinterest accounts.

The integration enables over 3 million WooCommerce sellers (BuiltWith, Q1 2022) to connect with Pinterest's 400 million monthly users (Pinterest global analysis, Q4 2021). According to Pinterest data, 97% of the top searches on Pinterest are unbranded (Pinterest internal data, english searches, April 2020), which means browsers are within the discovery stage of their shopping journey. When they do purchase, Pinterest users spend two times more than people on other platforms.

WooCommerce merchants can create or connect a Pinterest for Business account and automatically sync their product catalog, turning their products into browsable product Pins. By installing the Pinterest tag, users can measure conversions on their Pinterest ads and optimize these ads for shopping campaigns or retargeting.

"By partnering together we provide the best integrated Pinterest shopping experience possible for WooCommerce merchants to be on the cutting edge of social commerce," said Aleksandra Bettin, Vice President of Business Development at WooCommerce. "WooCommerce is highly invested in our merchants' success. Merchants need the right options to reach the right audiences--this integration with Pinterest helps them do that."

"WooCommerce is a critical partner to continue to grow our support for our Pinterest business community. Pinterest supports the entire shopping journey not just for Pinners, but for advertisers, merchants, and creators too. Our goal is to make it easier than ever for WooCommerce merchants to reach and convert Pinterest shoppers," said Rachel Hardy, Head of Shopping Product Marketing at Pinterest.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open-source ecommerce platform, powering 28% of the top million online stores (BuiltWith). Built on WordPress, we empower anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Founded in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world. www.woocommerce.com

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It's a visual inspiration platform where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 330 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

