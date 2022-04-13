Fuel Cycle Launches Integration With UserTesting, Expanding Ability for Companies to Access Customer Communities

New integration creates a seamless way to capture feedback from Fuel Cycle community members
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of an integration with UserTesting USER, a leader in video-based human insight. The integration enables users to efficiently reach and manage networks of their own customers via Fuel Cycle communities directly within the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform.
Through the integration, users can create and distribute tests from the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, and once tests are launched, Fuel Cycle community members can access the test within the Fuel Cycle platform as a study. The session results can be viewed in UserTesting with Fuel Cycle members' usernames matched to individual members, creating an easy and efficient way to capture feedback.
"Customer feedback is an integral part of how companies continue to innovate and improve their products and services. It's especially pertinent as consumers have more options than ever," said Rick Kelly, CPO of Fuel Cycle. "The Fuel Cycle and UserTesting integration offers companies even more context around what customers are thinking and experiencing, allowing them to easily gather feedback then make the necessary adjustments to their product and services."
To learn more about Fuel Cycle's integration with UserTesting, visit www.fuelcycle.com.
About Fuel Cycle
Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com.
Contacts:
BLASTmedia for Fuel Cycle
Nikita Robinson
(317) 806-1900 ext. 174
fuelcycle@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Fuel Cycle
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.