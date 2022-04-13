US Clinical Decision Support System Report 2022: Case Studies of Change Healthcare (Payer/Provider Ecosystem) and Wolters Kluwer (Building an End-to-End Solution in a Patient-centric Model)

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clinical decision support (CDS) is a broad concept with many definitions that are used variably, depending on the perspective and role of the expert. It includes a mix of evidence (content), analytics, workflow, devices, and software-based solutions that must include electronic health records (EHRs) and be maintained by an IT platform.
This report reviews the growth opportunities that are driving the US CDSS market. It provides the current market segmentation that includes a mix of established content-based solutions and technical companies that are attracted to the CDSS space. The 4 segments covered are decision evidence and protocols, decision workflow, decision analytics, and decision delivery.
For the purpose of this study, the author has mapped and forecasted clinical decision support systems based on a mix of evidence (content), analytics, workflow, and point-of-care (POC) solutions. The study attempts to focus specifically on solutions that have a visible presence within the CDSS space. A number of start-ups are building new solutions that have earned minimal revenue, but some of these companies will be listed. Also, the study includes examples of companies that are outside of the CDSS market but offer adjacent data inputs and solutions that add value to a CDSS. The revenue estimates focus only on revenue attributed to CDSS. In some cases, such as analytics, EHR, or medical device companies, CDSS revenue represents a small part of a larger revenue stream. The study period is 2021-2026 with forecasts covering 2022-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- CDSS Market - Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Decision Evidence
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Decision Analytics
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Decision Workflow
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Decision Delivery
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Case Study - Change Healthcare, a Payer/Provider Ecosystem
- Case Study - Wolters Kluwer, Building an End-to-End Solution in a Patient-centric Model
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Develop Disease-specific CDS Algorithms to Help Avoid Need for ICU Admission or Re-admission for Patients with Chronic Conditions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Incorporate Updated, Peer-reviewed, and Actionable Evidence to Support Long-term Rehabilitation Post Surgery
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Establish Omni-channel CDS through a Platform-as-a-Service Capability to Reduce the Burden of Antibiotics
