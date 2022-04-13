USOSM Making Moves in the American Midwest, Announces Third Partnership in the State of Indiana

U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has formed a new partnership with Michiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of South Bend, IN. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is USOSM's third practice partner in Indiana.

"Dr. Jay Asdell is one of the leading oral surgeons in Indiana. He is well-known and well-liked in his community and throughout the OMS industry for his exceptional skills, experience and compassion. This is an outstanding practice in a significant market and we're excited to announce our partnership," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.

Led by Dr. Jay Asdell, Michiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is dedicated to providing patients with skilled, gentle and comprehensive patient care that is highly personalized to better meet each patient's individual needs. The practice offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures, including tooth extractions, dental implants, wisdom teeth treatment, bone grafting, oral pathology, apicoectomies, implant supported dentures, corrective jaw surgery, cleft lip and cleft palate treatments, facial trauma reconstruction, TMJ treatment and more.

Dr. Asdell is a board certified oral surgeon and a graduate of Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He completed his internship and residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City and has been a practicing oral surgeon for more than 35 years. In addition to his duties at Michiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Asdell is an attending physician and chief of the dental department at Memorial Hospital, which is a part of Beacon Health Care Systems. Dr. Asdell is proud to attend continuing education courses to continually improve the quality of care for his patients. He also sponsors teaching seminars for local dentists to update them on new techniques and procedures.

In addition, Dr. Asdell is actively involved with several professional organizations. He is a past president of the North Central Dental Society, the Indiana Dental Association, the Indiana Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the Great Lakes Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He also is a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, a member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and an Indiana delegate for the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

"We're known for providing exceptional patient care with a gentle touch and stunning results, and that's something we're proud of. We always strive to bring that level of quality care to our patients and that's a big part of why we decided to partner with USOSM. They will provide us with the support we need to do that on an even deeper level, which is good news for our patients, our referrals and our practice," said Dr. Asdell.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

