Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires B Safe Security, Mid-Atlantic Alarm Company

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of B Safe Security. Through this acquisition, Pye-Barker begins servicing clients in Delaware and New Jersey and strengthens its presence in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
B Safe Security, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a strong security alarm player in the Mid-Atlantic Region and ranked No. 36 on the SDM 100 in 2021. The company installs, services, inspects, and provides 24/7/365 monitoring of security alarms, fire alarms, access control, and video surveillance systems for commercial and multi-location businesses, school campuses and multi-unit properties.
B Safe has an altruistic history. In 1978, the company's founder Philip Gardner built a security system for his parents after their home was burglarized. He then went on to help friends and family feel safe in this same way. Today, Gardner and the B Safe team provide cutting-edge security solutions to the Mid-Atlantic Region.
"It's always been important to me to provide quality solutions and superior customer service in protecting our neighborhoods," said Philip Gardner, president of B Safe. "It's an honor when you're approached to join the Pye-Barker family, because those are the same principles that they stand for."
"Philip Gardner is a great ambassador of our industry and has built a solid reputation of quality service and company culture," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're honored to be trusted with his vision and excited to work alongside him and his team."
Barry Epstein, president of Vertex Capital, served as the sole advisor to B Safe Security in the transaction. "Philip Gardner did a tremendous job building a multi-state operation. Geographically, this gives Pye Barker an instantly large east coast presence," said Epstein.
B Safe's leadership team and well-trained security professionals will continue to service new and existing customers.
About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 120 locations and 3,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.
Contact:
Eric Garner
President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division
(801) 395-8738
egarner@pyebarkerfire.com
SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
