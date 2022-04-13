DRNX Announces its Partnership with Hornets Breakout Star LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Guard, LaMelo Ball, is partnering with DRNX Adaptogenic Waters, launching a fresh, new signature flavor, Kiwi Strawberry.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRNX Adaptogenic Waters is disrupting the world of sports drinks, offering an all-natural alternative to the traditional, sugary sports beverages. DRNX and LaMelo shared the same vision of changing what the next generation of athletes will be drinking, focusing on what athletes need for full hydration and peak performance. "The major drink companies were trying to get me on board, but I'm all about doing my own thing and making a real difference," said LaMelo.
As an avid basketball fan, DRNX co-founder, Daniel Berg, said "partnering with one of the most modern and stylish NBA players we've seen in years, is a dream come true." DRNX co-founder, Clay Butler, believes LaMelo's energy and impact shine through in this partnership. "DRNX, like myself, is truly one of one, and I wanted to help bring it to the world," said LaMelo. "I am really loving my new signature Kiwi Strawberry flavor."
DRNX provides a holistic approach to sports beverages. Each bottle of DRNX contains over 20 functional ingredients including some of the most popular and proven super-herb adaptogens: maca, holy basil, Panax ginseng, astragalus, ashwagandha, combined with antioxidants to help reduce the damage caused by free radicals. DRNX also delivers 100% of your daily requirement of B vitamins and 25% of your Vitamin D3, Chromium and Selenium.
Currently, DRNX comes in Ginger Lime, Mango Turmeric, Elderberry Grape, and the new LaMelo Ball signature flavor, Kiwi Strawberry. DRNX is sold online via DRNX, Amazon, and Instagram; and in stores located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and New York.
Wanna DRNX?
WEBSITE: https://drinkdrnx.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/drnx/
SOURCE DRNX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
