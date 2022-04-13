JX Luxventure Appoints Ms. Ting Ting Jiang as Director of Marketing

HAIKOU, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited LLL (the "Company"), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today the appointment of Ms. Ting Ting Jiang as the Director of Marketing.

With over 15 years of experience, Ms. Jiang is an expert in brand promotion and marketing. She had worked with several major companies in senior roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Her experience included working with companies such as HC Group (02280.HK) and Wetrade Group INC.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "While our company is nowhere near the size of Ms. Jiang's previous employers, by joining our company, confirms Ms. Jiang's confidence in our growth. I am excited to work with Ms. Jiang to not only promote the brand of Luxventure, and most importantly, to enhance our cooperation with major online platforms to distribute our products."

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families. Its business segments cover menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare, and tourism. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

