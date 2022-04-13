Nintex strengthens global leadership with new CFO and executive appointments

Award-winning process intelligence and automation software company bolsters its people investment, building on a strong start to 2022 following the recent majority investment by TPG

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, has named Eric Emans as its new CFO, along with additional executive appointments to support rapid growth and continued expansion as the organization further extends the intelligent process automation (IPA) capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)" alt="Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)">

To view worldwide job openings at Nintex, visit http://www.nintex.com/careers/ and to learn more about the Nintex engineering team, visit http://www.nintex.com/careers/engineering/

To this end, Eric Emans joins the organization as the new Nintex CFO. Emans was previously CFO at Lighthouse, a global leader in eDiscovery and data governance, and has held CFO and finance leadership roles at various organizations including A Place for Mom and Blucora. Known for building, leading and developing outstanding teams, Emans' CFO experience at both large-scale public organizations and high-growth private equity backed companies makes him a strong addition to the team.

"Our people are our greatest asset as we scale the business to serve our global community of customers and partners," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "It is an exciting time to be part of Nintex—we are thrilled to attract talented professionals like Eric Emans to the leadership team who are passionate about transforming the way people work through process intelligence and automation. Eric is the consummate finance professional, and his depth and breadth of experience will help Nintex accelerate through our next phase of growth."

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join Nintex as CFO," said Emans. "We have an amazing organization and business already in place. I look forward to working with leaders across the organization and our Board of Directors to ensure Nintex continues to invest in new product innovation, market share expansion, and transformational strategies to solidify our position as a top-tier global software provider."

Senior executive appointments to boost expansion

Nintex also recently named two executive appointments to support its global growth and expansion:

Nintex Vice President of Digital and Demand Devin Hood joins the organization from Cisco where she led a global team of experienced digital marketers to achieve more than $1 billion in marketing-contributed revenue. Hood was also awarded PR Week's 40 Under 40 most influential and innovative marketers of 2021.

joins the organization from Cisco where she led a global team of experienced digital marketers to achieve more than in marketing-contributed revenue. Hood was also awarded PR Week's 40 Under 40 most influential and innovative marketers of 2021. Nintex Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition Perry Borgert has a proven track record of successfully locating, identifying and closing top talent for both public and privately held enterprise software companies. Borgert previously led global recruitment teams at companies including Salesforce, Yext and MongoDB.

With nearly $300 million in annual sales and more than 10,000 customers in 90 countries, Nintex continues to invest in talent to support rapid growth across major industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, and state and local governments, and now has over 950 team members globally.

Recently achieving first place in Seattle Business Magazine's Washington's 2021 100 Best Companies To Work For program, Nintex is also a top-rated employer on Glassdoor.

To explore a new career at Nintex and search open roles, visit www.nintex.com/careers .

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith Nintex laetitia.smith@nintex.com +64 21 154 7114



About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-strengthens-global-leadership-with-new-cfo-and-executive-appointments-301524394.html

SOURCE Nintex