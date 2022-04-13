Publication of the 5th edition of the "Québec for All" brochure

MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The new "Québec for All" brochure is finally available! For its 5th edition, the brochure has been revamped and features more content to allow people with disabilities who would like to visit Québec to better plan their stay.
Produced with financial support from the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, the Canada Economic Development Agency for Quebec Regions and the Government of Québec, the new "Québec for All" brochure lists accessible or partially accessible establishments by region according to the following categories: parks and outdoors, culture and heritage, flavours and traditions, sports and leisure, and accommodations.
The brochure is available in hard copy, in French or English. It is also available online in an interactive format where you can click on each establishment to view the Kéroul sheet and obtain more details on the site's accessibility.
"We hope that this new brochure will make it easier for foreign travellers to visit us, and that it will make Quebecers want to continue their adventures in la belle province and explore the establishments that we have evaluated and listed," says Isabelle Ducharme, Chairwoman of Kéroul.
Click here to view the brochure online.
Québec for All is a brand of Kéroul. It has an online platform and a brochure promoting Québec's accessibility to French- and English-speaking travellers. These two resources provide practical information on the accessibility of sites in Québec thanks to the Kéroul database. They also provide information on paratransit and personal assistance. Lastly, a blog regularly features videos and ideas for accessible and adapted outings to discover Québec.
Key consultant for Tourisme Québec regarding accessibility, Kéroul has been working to make tourism and culture accessible to people with limited physical ability for over 40 years. Kéroul has a database of more than 4,000 establishments certified according to their level of accessibility, assists organizations in improving their infrastructure and services, trains front-line staff, and manages the Programme d'accessibilité des établissements touristiques (PAET) entrusted by the Ministère du Tourisme.
4545 avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, Québec, Canada H1V 0B2
SOURCE Kéroul
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.