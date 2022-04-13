Social Media Advertising Market Worth $262.62 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

FELTON, Calif. , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global social media advertising market size is expected to reach USD 262.62 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of digital advertising tools among various industries in recent years to offer information about their companies and products is accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of social media advertisement across emerging economies is driving the market. Moreover, technological developments in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customers, which has led to significant market growth.
Social Media Advertising Market Report Highlights
- North America held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the growing number of internet users in this region.
- The mobile platform segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising number of smartphone users across the globe.
- The retail industry vertical segment held the largest revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2020 due to the growing popularity of social media advertisement.
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increased spending on social media advertising.
Social Media Advertising Market Growth & Trends
Social media advertising is rapidly gaining popularity owing to its effectiveness and high customer engagement. Furthermore, a lockdown situation was observed during the COVID 19 pandemic and the market witnessed a slight decline as many advertisers slashed marketing budgets or paused advertising spending for a shorter period. The increasing spending on digital advertising after the ease of several restrictions is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The mobile platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of smartphones users, coupled with the rising internet penetration rate across the globe, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, rising investment in developing social media advertising in mobile by various advertisers due to high engagement of customers is driving the market.
The consumer goods industry vertical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising popularity of social media platforms for promoting the brand and building product awareness is driving the market. Moreover, the growing sale of consumer goods through social media advertising is expected to accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, approximately, over 50% of the global population is on social media, which implies the growth in the market over the forecast period. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. Technological advancements in augmented reality and virtual reality are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapidly growing number of internet users across the region is up surging the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments associated with digital advertising, especially in social media advisement, are expected to drive the market in this region.
Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Social Media Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Desktop, Mobile), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Consumer Goods), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.
Social Media Advertising Market Segmentation
Million Insights has segmented the global social media advertising market on the basis of platform, industry vertical, and region:
Social Media Advertising Market - Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Desktop
- Mobile
Social Media Advertising Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Automotive
- Financial Services
- Consumer Goods
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Telecom
- Others
Social Media Advertising Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Social Media Advertising Market
- Facebook, Inc.
- Twitter, Inc.
- Moovly Media Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Limited
- Weibo Corporation
- Baidu Tieba
- Kakao
- Snapchat
Browse more Research Reports published by Million Insights
- Banner Advertising Market - The global banner advertising market size is expected to reach USD 87.14 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of digital advertisement across emerging economies is accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning have allowed the delivery of customized advertising content to the customer, thereby boosting the market growth.
- Search Advertising Market - The global search advertising market size is expected to reach USD 318.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing popularity of digital advertising tools among various industries in recent years to offer information about their company and products is expected to accelerate the market growth. The growing adoption of paid search advertisements across the emerging economies is accelerating market growth over the last few years. Moreover, technological developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have allowed to delivery of customized advertising content to the customer, this has led to significant growth of the market.
Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.
Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.
About Million Insights:
Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.
Contact:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Million Insights
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.