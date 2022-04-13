Gene Therapies & Associated Vectors 2022: Intellectual Property Landscape, Patent Valuation Analysis, Granted Patents and Claims Analysis

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapies & Associated Vectors: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic limited certain aspects of the wider cell and gene therapies segment of the biopharmaceutical industry, it created significant future opportunities. From the financial perspective, the domain reported strong positive growth, primarily driven by drugs such as ZOLGENSMA, which reported close to 50% year-on-year growth in 2021.
In addition, some innovators, leveraging proprietary technologies, launched COVID-19 directed R&D programs, while others took the opportunity to reposition existing assets in the same direction; either way, industry stakeholders were able to tap into the vast infectious diseases market.
Taking into consideration both historical and recent developments, and modern technological advances, it is evident that this upcoming industry segment is at an inflection point. With the rapidly growing success of genetic medicine prompting more innovators to enter the market, the focus is now on building better and more efficacious assets, based on next generation biotechnology platforms. This is likely to pave the way for a much broader wave of new biological interventions. It is, therefore, important to identify key pockets of innovation and areas of improvement, in order to truly innovate whilst maintaining a competitive edge.
This report summarizes some of the key R&D trends related to gene therapies and affiliated vectors. It also provides a perspective on the pace and focus of innovation in this field, briefly describing the future of gene therapies as mainstream healthcare solutions.
Scope of the Report
The report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents describing gene therapies and affiliated vector constructs. The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel sheet and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain. Key inclusions are briefly described below:
- Overall Intellectual Property Landscape: An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to the diverse technologies, methods, and compositions associated with the use of genomic data and synthetic DNA / RNA constructs, for therapeutic purposes. It features insights on both historical and recent trends in R&D within this niche.
- Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions: An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases that have been used to describe gene therapies and associated vector constructs. The analysis includes information on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different types of IP filings, key affiliated terms, and other related trends.
- Patent Valuation Analysis: A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction.
- Patentability and Freedom to Operate: A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.
- Analysis of Patent Applications: A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.
- Analysis of Granted Patents: An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted patents into relevant categories to help develop a more detailed perspective on the diverse types of innovations in this domain and their intended applications, and the feasibility for innovators to enter into promising product markets.
- Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces: An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces in this arena of research.
- Claims Analysis: One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with [A] the preamble, [B] type of patent, [C] type of claim and [D] key elements of a claim.
Select Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Abiomed
- Acambis
- Access Biologics
- ACGT
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adagene
- Adaptimmune
- Adrenas Therapeutics
- Affymetrix
- Agenovir
- Agenta Biotechnologies
- Agenus
- Alexion Pharma
- Alkermes
- Alpharma
- AlphaVax
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Alsatech
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- BASF
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxalta
- Baxter International
- Canji
- CanSino Biologics
- CytoTherapeutics
- CytRx
- Dyax
- EdiGene
- Editas Medicine
- Egen
- Eisai
- Erytech Pharma
- Ethicon
- Etubics
- Evolva
- Evotech Biosystems
- Evox Therapeutics
- Exemplar
- Exhaura
- Exonics Therapeutics
- Exuma Biotech
- GeoVax
- Geron
- Gilead Sciences
- Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK)
- GlobeImmune
- Goleini
- Hoechst
- Homology Medicines
- ProBioGen
- Quell Therapeutics
- RheoGene
- Ribo Life Science
- Ribozyme Pharmaceuticals
- Richland Bio Medical
- Riken
- Roche
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Rubicon Labs
- Samyang
- Sana Biotechnology
- Sandoz
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Stoke Therapeutics
- StrideBio
- Strike Bio
- Stryker
- Therion Biologics
- ToolGen
- Toppan
- Transderm
- TransGenRx
- UCB Biopharma
- Ultragenyx
- Umoja Biopharma
- Unicyte
- Valentis
- Vascular Biogenics
- Vaxart
- Vaxbio
- VaxCell
- Vecprobio
- VersiTech
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- VGX Pharmaceuticals
- Vycellix
- Wellstat Biologics
- Xenetic Biosciences
- XyloCor Therapeutics
- Zycos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ewxxj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.