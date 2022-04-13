Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Size Will Reach USD 30.78 Billion By 2029, at a CAGR of 14.9%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods, CTC Direct Detection Methods, CTC Analysis); By Application (Clinical/Liquid Biopsy, Research); By Product; By Specimen; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market size is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% and revenue is expected to increase from USD 10.68 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 30.78 Billion by 2029.

What is Circulating Tumor Cells? How Big is Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size?

Overview

Tumor cells refer to the cancer cells shed into the lymphatic system in the bloodstream of cancer patients. When these cells circulate over the body through blood circulation, then it is called circulating tumor cells. Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe. Cancer is a disease in which abnormal cell grows in the body and spread to other parts of the body. The major types of cancer are lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, liver, and breast cancer. Circulating tumor cells (CTC) has the potential to metastasize to other parts of the body and develop new tumors in different tissues or organs.

Circulating tumor cells (CTC) detection is an easy process as it doesn't require additional intervention like the removal of biopsies from the patients. CTCs are the essential tool for cancer diagnosis. Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) can exist in different phenotypes, including epithelial, mesenchymal, stem cell-like, or mixed. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are cancer cells that have characteristics related to normal stem or progenitor cells. Both circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells can be used to detect patients who are at higher risk of cancer relapse.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Includes:

What is the current circulating tumor cells market size?

How will the global circulating tumor cells market change over the forecast period, and what will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the driver's restraints associated with the market, and how do these factors affect the dynamics over the forecast period?

What are growth areas within the global circulating tumor cells market space?

How is the market sub-categorized, and which are the leading segments?

What strategies are the market players adopting?

Top Companies in Circulating Tumor Cells Market Are:

AVIVA Biosciences BioCEP Ltd

BIOCEPT Inc.

BioFluidica

Biolidics Limited

Bio-Techne Corporation

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Creativ MicroTech Inc.

Epic Sciences

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc

IVDiagnostics

LineaRx Inc.

Vitatex Inc.

LungLife AI Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Precision for Medicine

QIAGEN

ScreenCell

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Key Driving Factors:

Technological developments in chip technology and rising R&D on circulating tumor cells technology by several government bodies are the key factors driving the market growth. The increase in the number of cancer patients across the globe, followed by the increasing potential of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in diagnosis and treatment, is also expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rising funding for R&D activities to develop cancer diagnosis techniques has boosted the market. Also, growing preference about minimally invasive diagnostic methods and rising awareness about cancer has led to an increase in demand for preventive medicines. This factor is fueling the market growth.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2029 USD 30.78 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 10.68 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.9% from 2022 - 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2029 Top Market Players AVIVA Biosciences BioCEP Ltd, BIOCEPT, Inc., BioFluidica, Biolidics Limited, Bio-Techne Corporation, Canopus Bioscience Ltd., Creativ MicroTech, Inc., Epic Sciences, Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Ikonisys Inc, IVDiagnostics, LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.), LungLife AI, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Miltenyi Biotec, Precision for Medicine, QIAGEN, ScreenCell, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corporation. Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Product, By Specimen, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size Worth $30.78 Billion By 2029 | CAGR: 14.9%

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Report Segmentation

By Insight by Technology

Based on technology, the circulating tumor cells detection & enrichment methods segment held the largest market share in 2021. The rising development of different methods for enrichment of circulating tumor cells in cancer detection would positively favor the market growth over the forecast period. Also, positive or negative advancements in circulating tumor cells based on biological properties are anticipated to lead the market growth.

By Insight by Product

On the basis of product, the devices market segment led the market with the largest revenue share in the global circulating tumor cells market. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of fabricated glass microchips to tackle the challenges, and enhanced technical completeness for mass production are the key factors expected to accelerate growth in this segment.

By Insight by Specimen

On the grounds of the specimen segment, the blood specimen segment of the circulating tumor cells market held the largest market revenue share in 2021. A high concentration of specimen type in blood samples causes the highest penetration of this specimen type. Moreover, the introduction of high throughput techniques, which has led to accelerating the detection of genome variation among these cells is further significantly boosting the segment growth.

Geographic Overview: Circulating Tumor Cells Market

North America dominated the market with the largest market share due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and addition of advanced diagnostic technologies. The demand for the circulating tumor cells in the U.S., is surging due to the rising prevalence of cancer diseases in the country. These manufacturers are adopting various strategies to improve their footprint in the market.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods, CTC Direct Detection Methods, CTC Analysis); By Application (Clinical/Liquid Biopsy, Research); By Product; By Specimen; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of technology, application, product, specimen, and region.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: By Technology Outlook

Circulating Tumor Cells Detection & Enrichment Methods

Immunocapture



Size-based Separation



Density-based Separation



Combined Methods

Circulating Tumor Cells Direct Detection Methods

SERS



Microscopy



Others

Circulating Tumor Cells Analysis

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: By Application Outlook

Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy

Research

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: By Product Outlook

Kits & Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices or Systems

Circulating Tumor Cells Market: By Specimen Outlook

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

The Reader Will Find the Following Fundamental Factors

Analysis of the current and future structure of the global circulating tumor cells market.

Analysis of the consumption patterns.

The international business environment, reasons for gaps, and initiatives are discussed.

Product applications and types are suggested.

The products or goods and consumption in a particular country and region are given.

The forecasts for the anticipated period are mentioned.

Barriers and hurdles in the global circulating tumor cells market that the players are facing are highlighted.

