Stonehenge Technology Labs' STOPWATCH™ Founding Software Engineers Featured as Top Developer Group at Microsoft's Visual Studio 25th Anniversary Event

Stonehenge's Omni-Commerce STOPWATCH™ Platform Leverages Untapped Data to Give CPG Companies a Unified Vision of the Customer Journey Whether Shopping Online, In Store, or Anywhere In Between

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stonehenge Technology Labs, creator of the STOPWATCH™ unified commerce software, continues to gain attention for its groundbreaking platform, which addresses the long-standing "missing middle layer" of the CPG industry. The Founding Software Engineers who built STOPWATCH™ were honored at Microsoft's Visual Studio 25th Anniversary Event on March 17, a global live streaming gathering with exclusive content, reveals, and developer stories from some of the most exciting and transformative technical projects today.

The event marks the 25th anniversary of Microsoft Visual Studio incorporating behind-the-scenes stories from Microsoft's top product engineers and a keynote by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft featured the STOPWATCH™ team as the top software project featured on the stage at the Seattle event while also streaming globally. The Stonehenge video features Microsoft's excitement about the STOPWATCH™ project and the developers who utilize the Visual Studio stack to write STOPWATCH™ code. The entire event lasted 31 minutes and attracted 33,000 viewers from around the globe. The STOPWATCH™ Team was featured in a three-minute video just as Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, put forward the keynote address live from Seattle. Stonehenge Founder and CEO Meagan Bowman said in the video, "STOPWATCH™ has the ability to play bigger, and up against bigger competition with a team of 20 developers, because of the power of Microsoft behind us."

The Stonehenge team is featured on the Microsoft world stage alongside top software teams, with the video featuring STOPWATCH™'s founding engineering team: James Sampson, Director of Product; Will Brown, Principal Product Lead, Front-end & Data Discovery; and Zach Fuller, Principal Product Lead, Back-End Infrastructure & Security.

"It's a great honor to be featured by Microsoft in this event," said Bowman. "This recognition in front of such a large audience of developers and stakeholders truly reflects all of the hard work our team has accomplished, and how we have been able to leverage this development tool to create a revolutionary omni-commerce platform already changing the industry."

The STOPWATCH™ platform extends visibility through the entire commerce ecosystem, bringing vast amounts of data into a single, easily accessible system allowing CPG companies of all shapes and sizes to unlock hidden in plain sight revenue opportunities. The result is real digital transformation, and a meaningful understanding of the end-to-end customer journey.

The STOPWATCH™ platform is rapidly gaining attention throughout the industry. Bowman was named "Innovator of the Year" in emerging tech trends at the Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit. Stonehenge already serves top Fortune 100 CPG manufacturers with its highly disruptive technology that analyzes data points, establishes real-time actionable alerts, and takes automated action based on the cross-pollination between data sources. STOPWATCH™ serves as the ultimate cloud-based 'wrapper' around traditional ERP systems operated by the likes of SAP and Oracle.

About Stonehenge Technology Labs

Serving as a disruptive B2B SaaS platform, Stonehenge's STOPWATCH™ platform is a subscription-based configuration serving agency partners and manufacturers of all shapes and sizes. Stonehenge's platform-agnostic decision science directs online assisted, augmented, and autonomous actions executing on behalf of CPG companies to profitably grow their online and offline sales distribution through all click-based retail transactions. Please visit https://stopwatch.tech or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more information.

Media Contact

David Schutzman, Stonehenge Technology Labs, 1 203 550-8551, dschutzman@stopwatch.tech

SOURCE Stonehenge Technology Labs