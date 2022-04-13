Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce New Division, "Premium Homes by EJT" for Professionals

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EJT Holdings just announced its new division, "Premium Homes By EJT". This investment division develops, acquires, and manages new, premium construction homes across the United States. Eliot Tubis, Chairman of the EJT Holdings Family Office, commented, "We have spent the last year working with homebuilders, architects, and other real estate professionals to begin the process of acquiring premium homes that will be available for long-term rental, as well as fully furnished corporate housing for monthly stays."
Mr. Tubis further commented, "There is a massive demand for new, premium quality homes available to professionals who don't want the burden of full home ownership. These professionals want the benefits of a beautiful, safe neighborhood and a high-quality home. Our plan is to add approximately 100 new homes to our portfolio over the next 24 months across the high growth markets that we're targeting. EJT Holdings is also aggressively growing our commercial real estate footprint through ownership of buildings serving iconic firms including Starbucks, US Postal Service, Dollar General, Herc Rentals, Montage Villas, P1 dental Partners etc. EJT holdings is also deeply involved in the restaurant industry through its investment in OrderSolutions, one of the fastest growing off-premise food ordering platforms in the USA. For information on our portfolio and other updates please go to EJTHoldings.com
EJT Holdings Media Contact:
Colleen Moore
EJT Holdings
cmoore@ejtholdings.com
SOURCE EJT Holdings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.