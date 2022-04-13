Gellan Gum Market to Reach $420.9 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing veganism, rise in trend of flexitarian diet, dynamic changes in the consumption pattern, rise in demand for plant based food products drive the growth of the global gellan gum market
PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gellan Gum Market by Type (High Acyl Content, Low Acyl Content), by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic and personal care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global Gellan Gum industry generated $238.4 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $420.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.
Prime determinants of growth
Growing veganism, rise in trend of flexitarian diet, dynamic changes in the consumption pattern, rise in demand for plant based food products drive the growth of the global gellan gum market. However, lack of awareness regarding health benefits of the gellan gum consumption and high cost of these products impede the market. At the same time, the availability of diverse product options and low price on online shopping sites is likely to present new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14091
Covid-19 Scenario
· The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global gellan gum market, owing to rise in health consciousness and increase in demand for gellan gum.
· The trend is going to continue post pandemic as well.
The high acyl content segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on type, the high acyl content segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global gellan gum market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because high acyl gallen gum is majorly utilized in the beverages of peanut, walnut, corn juice, coca milk, and green bean juice. Moreover, the low acyl content segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide usage in various food preparations, such as frostings, aspics, gelatins & puddings, brownies & bakery fillings, dairy drinks & soy milks, non-standardized jams & jellies, nutritional products, beverages, yogurt, sour cream, and cheese.
The food & beverage segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on application, the food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global gellan gum market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Consumers are shifting toward vegan diet, which leads them to avoid any animal-based products and adopt plant-based diet in regular consumption, which propels the market for gellan gum globally. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to evolving lifestyle and changing trends in the living pattern, which causes several types of problems and diseases.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gellan gum market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in potential markets in India and China.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14091
Leading Market Players
- DSM Corporation
- CP Kelco
- H & A Canada Inc.
- Nanjing Joyfulchem Co. Ltd.
- Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd.
- OPAL Biotech
- DuPont
- Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd
- Zhengzhou Cinogel Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Sinofi Food Ingredients
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Protease Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
Deli Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
Organic Honey Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
Yeast Flakes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
SOURCE Allied Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.