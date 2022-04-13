If you or a family member entered into a 90% Refundable Entrance Fee Plan Residence and Care Agreement at a Springpoint Senior Living (formerly Presbyterian Homes & Services) Continuing Care Community, a pending class action lawsuit may affect your rights.

RED BANK, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Strategic Claims Services regarding the Springpoint Senior Living Class Action by order of court.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION
To: Individuals or their estates who are or were a party to a 90% Refundable Entrance Fee Residence and Care Agreement with any of the following Springpoint Senior Living Continuing Care Community facilities: Crestwood Manor, Meadow Lakes, Monroe Village, Stonebridge at Montgomery and The Atrium at Navesink Harbor; and who:
(a) Did not receive a 90% entrance fee refund calculated upon the amount he or she paid on entering the facility when his or her residence in the facility terminated; or
(b) Are subject to the possibility that in the future that he or she, or his or her estate, will not be paid a 90% Entrance Fee refund that is calculated upon the amount that he or she, or his/her decedent's estate, paid on entering the facility at the time his or her residence in the facility terminates (collectively the "Class").
Notice is given pursuant to Rule 4:32 of the New Jersey Rules of Court of the Order of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division, Middlesex County (the "Court"), entered on June 30, 2021, certifying the matter captioned titled William DeSimone, as executor of the Estate of Evelyn Desimone, deceased, etc. v. Springpoint Senior Living, Inc., et al., Docket No. MID-L-4958-13 to proceed as a Class Action (the "Action"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form needs to be filed at this time. Inquiries should NOT be directed to the Court, the clerk's office, the Defendants, or Defendants' counsel.
If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available on the website www.SpringpointEntranceFeeClassAction.com. You must submit your Exclusion Request postmarked by August 1, 2022. The Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.
If you are a class member and have not received a Notice by mail, or have a question on whether you are, please contact class counsel by writing or calling class counsel at Springpoint Entrance Fee Class Action, Cohen, Placitella & Roth P.C., 127 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (888) 375-7600. You may email class counsel at either DeSimoneClassCounsel@cprlaw.com or cyberesquire@aol.com.
By Order of the Court
SOURCE Strategic Claims Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.