ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD PRODUCTS ANNOUNCED AS FINALISTS FOR NATIONAL FOOD AWARDS

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp . ZOG 7UT ("Zoglo's" or the "Company"), a plant-based food tech company, is pleased to share that six (6) of its plant-based food products have been nominated as finalists for the Best New Products of 2021 in the Prepared Meals, Frozen Foods, and Appetizer categories at the Retail Council of Canada 's 29th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards .

As 'The Voice of Retail™' in Canada since 1963, the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) represents over 45,000 independent, regional, national mass, and specialty retail businesses and online merchants in general merchandise, drug, and grocery. RCC advances Canadian retail industry interests through effective advocacy, communications, and education.

"Zoglo's is proud to be named a finalist for this unique and distinguished award from a leading business advocacy group in Canada," Zoglo's CEO Anthony Morello said. "We appreciate the Retail Council of Canada recognizing Zoglo's efforts to create real, clean, nourishing plant-based foods like our popular Pub Style Tenders, 3-Mushroom Burger, Meatballs & Cutlets. This nomination validates the investment we continuously make in product innovation, particularly for our plant-based meat lines."

Each year the retail, grocery, and consumer packaged goods sectors come together to celebrate innovation and creativity at RCC's annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Gala. The awards recognize excellence in food, non-food and private label categories. Entrants represent national and regional brands as well as private labels. The awards program provides a unique opportunity for entrants to showcase their new products to a jury of industry experts and be recognized by their peers.

Winners will be announced on June 1st, 2022, at the Grand Prix New Product Awards Virtual Gala. The finalists are evaluated by 34 jurors consisting of industry executives based on:

product characteristics, innovations and originality, presentation and packaging, and overall consumer value.

"While Zoglo's hopes to win a Grand Prix New Product Award, we're honoured to be among a great field of finalists," Mr. Morello said. "We encourage consumers to vote with their wallets and taste buds by making their own assessment of all our great Zoglo's products. Zoglo's will continue our foundational mission to create healthy, delicious, sustainable food compatible with any diet. We created all of these products because we saw a gap in the market for a plant-based food option that gives the customer more control of their meal."

With over 52 Awards to be won, brands big and small compete on their own merits in the four equally weighted areas of evaluation. Winners are recognized in both consumer-packaged goods and private brands for each product category.

For a full breakdown of all Zoglo's products and where they can be purchased, please visit the Company's product section on its website.

Subscribe to updates about Zoglo's Incredible Food here: https://zoglos.com/

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 1,300 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker: 7UT.

Visit our website and follow us on our social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter .

ABOUT RETAIL COUNCIL OF CANADA :

As The Voice of Retail™ in Canada since 1963, Retail Council of Canada (RCC) represents over 45,000 independent, regional, national mass and specialty retail businesses and online merchants in general merchandise, drug and grocery.

Our mission is to advance the interests of the retail industry through effective advocacy, communications and education. We are unapologetic about our passion for small, mid- and large-sized retailers across Canada. We are proud to represent the country's largest private sector employer – supporting over 2 million Canadians and contributing to the economic health and well-being of our communities from coast to coast.

RCC has offices in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

ON BEHALF OF ZOGLO'S MANAGEMENT:

Anthony Morello

CEO

ir@zoglos.com

+1 (647) 478-9585

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zoglo's in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company's general business plans. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Final Prospectus, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable law

SOURCE Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.