Lecture Capture Systems Market size worth $ 34.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 33.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Lecture Capture Systems Market growth is led by the factors like the rising demand for distance education, the ease of accessing the content, the growing interaction between software, hardware, and educational content provider, and other factors.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Lecture Capture Systems Market" By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), By Vertical (Transportation And Logistics, Consumer Goods And Retail), By Organization Size (Large Companies, Small And Mid-Sized Businesses), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market size was valued at USD 5.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 34.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.54% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Overview

Lecture capture technologies are progressively gaining popularity in higher education. A lecture capture system consists of a collection of software programs and hardware requirements. A microphone and a camera are two examples of equipment that can be found in most classrooms. CourseCast Recorder, CourseCast Editor, and CourseCast Server, for example, are all part of the Panopto suite. These applications are used in conjunction with audiovisual hardware to record a lecture. Recordings are available for viewing on the web or in formats compatible with MP3 players and portable video players. Whether in a face-to-face, totally online, or blended learning context, the use of lecture capture technology enhances existing instructional activities. These systems are especially useful in situations where learners benefit from repeated viewing of content, such as when discussing difficult facts or writing calculations on board. During the projection period, this is expected to fuel demand for lecture capture systems.

A lecture capture system's video component also allows students to analyze steps of a demonstrated technique or focus on key acts in a science experiment. Despite their growing popularity, only a few higher education institutions throughout the world have implemented sophisticated lecture capture systems. The majority of lecturers who want to use lecture capture technology must have their equipment, such as a camera and microphone, and must do the recording themselves. Recording video presentations, managing video files, and streaming video information to any device are all made easier with the lecture capture software. If the lesson comprises primarily of presenting slides or recording podcasts, lecture capture tools should be considered. Because of its functionality and ease of accessibility, the software is becoming increasingly popular. Students' increasing desire for video lecture solutions, the rise in online courses, and the expansion in distant learning courses across institutions in various nations are driving the software segment

Key Developments

On June 08, 2021 , Cisco Systems Inc announced a suite of new Webex features including background noise suppression and the addition of polls and quizzes to make meetings more interactive.

On May 17 2017 Echo360 announced new features for its lecture capture software that use algorithms to predict, identify, and remedy recording difficulties in real-time. The system can adjust for changing inputs and resolutions, resize video, and resume recording after an unexpected interruption, among other things.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Echo360 Inc., Vbrick, Kaltura Inc., Mcgraw-Hills Education Inc., Panopto, Techsmith Corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Haivision, Yuja Corporation, Cattura Video, Sony Foundry Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Model, Vertical, Organization Size, and Geography.

Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Component

Solution



Cloud Storage Gateway



Primary Storage



Backup Storage and Disaster Recovery



Data Archiving



Services



Cloud Integration and Migration



Training and Consulting



Support and Maintenance



Managed Services

Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Deployment Model

Private Cloud



Public Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Vertical

Transportation and Logistics



BFSI





Education



Consumer Goods and Retail



Manufacturing



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Travel and Hospitality





Telecommunication and IT





Government and Public Sector



Others

Lecture Capture Systems Market, By Organization Size

Large Companies



Small and Mid-sized Businesses

Lecture Capture Systems Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research