Vitech's Integrate22 Symposium Adds a Fourth Track to Further Empower Digital Engineers.

Vitech has expanded the Integrate 22 Symposium to four tracks. It will feature Nicolas Chaillan as the keynote speaker and over 40 talks encompassing all major MBSE platforms, including Vitech's CORE and GENESYS products.
BLACKSBURG, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading global provider of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and digital engineering solutions today announced that Integrate22 will feature a fourth track that adds to the already impressive lineup featuring Nicolas Chaillan, former Chief Software Officer of the United States Air Force and Space Force and current CTO of Prevent Breach. "We're excited to offer this additional rich content," explained Enrique Krajmalnik, CEO of Vitech. "Integrate22 will go beyond specific software tools and touch on critical elements digital engineering professionals will need to know moving forward."
Integrate22 is a digital engineering symposium focused on promoting education, collaboration, and the realization of next-generation engineering strategies. It is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas, from June 6 to June 9, 2022. In addition to the keynote speech delivered by Mr. Chaillan, Integrate22 features over 40 sessions spread across four tracks. The new track adds substantial material from academia, industry, and software vendors, all of whom are advancing the state-of-the practice in systems engineering and driving new concepts in the digitalization of engineering data.
Vitech's Integrate22 symposium will be collocated with Zuken Innovation World Americas (ZIW), Zuken's annual technology and user conference highlighting electronic CAD and design automation solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend ZIW presentations and enjoy a joint shared general session, exhibit area, and networking and social functions.
"As digital engineering becomes the way of the future, many industries are struggling with how to make the transition," noted Krajmalnik. "We're excited to provide a forum for cutting-edge practitioners of this approach to delivering next-generation products."
To learn more about the inaugural Integrate22 digital engineering symposium or to register for the event, visit https://integrate22.com
About Vitech
Vitech was founded 30 years ago with a mission to deliver innovative, industry-leading solutions that provide critical tools and insights necessary for managing, developing, and refining the complex systems required by government agencies and private and public organizations around the world. Vitech's GENESYS and CORE products have become mainstays across industries and provide a firm foundation for digital engineering and integration.
