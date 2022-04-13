HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking Solution Enables Rapid.Space to Converge CPRI and eCPRI Applications

Proven Platform Speeds Up Development While Delivering Performance Across 4G/5G Use Cases
RICHARDSON, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, and Rapid.Space today announced the selection of HFR Networks' Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) solution to deploy Rapid.Space's optimized radio access networks supporting radio services leveraging Open Compute Platforms (OCP) plus open source software.
With simultaneous support of 3G, 4G, 5G, and Ethernet services, HFR Networks' flexiHaul M6424 TSN Switch connects cellular radios using both CPRI and eCPRI protocols across both traditional and cloud-based NFV mobile architectures. The M6424 provides an open, standards-based, vendor-agnostic solution to deliver interoperability across leading 3rd party RAN vendors to normalize operations and eliminate RAN vendor equipment "lock-in". With support for eCPRI 2.0 IWF and Function Split 8.0, the solution enables Rapid.Space to convert CPRI traffic into eCPRI, enabling port densification to the BBUs to more economically support a greater number of radios.
"All the other solutions we evaluated required development of new custom hardware. With HFR Networks, we were able to avoid this costly and time-consuming development by using the M6424 solution and industry standards to convert CPRI traffic to eCPRI," said Jean-Paul Smets, CEO, Rapid.Space. "An enormous amount of money was saved, but equally as important, we were able to achieve a highly accelerated time-to-market using standards to scale while ensuring effective integration across a broad vendor ecosystem."
"Rapid.Space is innovating quickly to enable new 5G services while also protecting the significant investments already made in 4G networks," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "By leveraging open standards, open source software, and the economics of OCP hardware, Rapid.Space is able to deliver high performance solutions quickly to market and with powerful economics."
About HFR Networks:
HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G/LTE operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.
About Rapid.Space:http://www.rapid.space.com/
Rapid.Space is a unique, high-performance, and "fully open" cloud provider committed to building an international cloud infrastructure focusing on openness, transparency, and reversibility. As co-founder of the SimpleRAN initiative and member of the Open Compute Project, Euclidia, Gaia-X and EANGTI, Rapid.Space strives to be at the forefront of next-generation cloud computing infrastructure development, making a case for its fully open architecture built from open source software, open hardware, and open services. rapid.space
