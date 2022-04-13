TeamSnap Steps up its Game for Sports Organizations with New TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues

One-Stop Software Solution for Youth Sports Organizations Enhances Experience for Clubs & Leagues; Evolving Amateur Sports Ecosystem Can Now Drive More Efficient Engagement Between Coaches, Parents and Players Throughout Full Lifecycle of a Youth Athlete – Growing With the Players and the Teams
BOULDER, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the online community for everything youth sports, today announced the upcoming launch of the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues, an all-in-one multi-program management system built to simplify and streamline registration, operations, scheduling and team management processes for youth sports organizations of all sizes. The offering will go live on Tuesday, April 26 and includes the top-rated TeamSnap team mobile app. Bringing this first-of-its-kind solution to market is the company's next step in its evolution toward providing the industry with one platform for all things youth sports.
"A youth sports program is complex, and in addition to having a major impact on the lives of countless amateur and rising-star athletes, at the end of the day it is also a business," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "At TeamSnap, we understand this complexity. With this rollout, our platform that connects more than 25 million youth sports users and over 19,000 organizations can now seamlessly, securely and efficiently meet every business management need of a sports organization, while also empowering them to spend more time doing what they love – and that is focusing on game time."
TeamSnap built this next generation of its Clubs & Leagues solution set after asking its customers -- including more than 19,000 youth sport administrators, coaches and managers – how it could improve their overall experience and better help them manage and grow their clubs and leagues. The end goal was to create new tools, features and services that can save them more time for team and player development.
The enhanced sports management platform includes features for member management, registration, payments, mobile app and website integrations as well as services to help with the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of their TeamSnap experience. The easy-to-use offering will grow with a club and league year-over-year, allowing them to simply start a new season or new club offering without starting from scratch. It will also simplify the process of keeping track of multiple players coming from the same family, creating a more seamless experience for all users – sports organizations and parents, players and fans.
"We were impressed by the ability to set permissions and grant different access rights based on role," said Rob Marino, Co-Founder and Administrative Director at Next Level Soccer Academy. "In a growing club, it's vital that everyone has access to all the information they need, while still keeping more sensitive information protected and secure."
Key Benefits for Sports Organizations:
- The first all-in-one multi-program management solution for sports organizations of any size.
- Fully customizable to the unique needs of the organization including multiple bank account support.
- With all new roles and permissions, administrators can allow access to select staff, while at the same time keeping customer information safe and secure.
- Program managers never have to begin from scratch again and can create and launch a new season within three clicks.
- All new reporting capabilities, including consolidated financials and program registration reporting.
- All coaches get access to the top-rated TeamSnap team mobile app for no additional cost.
- Enhanced ecosystem simplifies administrative tasks, giving time back to club and league managers and support staff.
"TeamSnap is an innovator and industry leader when it comes to simplifying the challenges of amateur sports – for parents, for clubs, for coaches, and for athletes," said Greg Ludke, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development at TeamSnap. "Now we are solving the business problems for sports organizations on a holistic level. From complex program management, to running registration, to financial reporting, to automated scheduling, to real-time communication -- the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues now does all of this and more. Best of all, this enhanced suite of business services is delivered with our world-class Team mobile app to delight every organization's members and coaches."
For more information on the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues, interested parties can attend a webinar on Tuesday, April 26, at 11:00 AM MT, by signing up here: LINK
