Omni Hotels & Resorts Becomes First Brand to Launch Seamless Instant Booking Experience for Both Group Rooms and Meeting Space

Groups360 empowers event organizers to book rooms and space in a single transaction on GroupSync™

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts and Groups360 today announced that Omni is the first ever hotelier to offer instant booking for both group rooms and meeting space on GroupSync™. GroupSync is Groups360's proprietary online booking marketplace, with instant booking capabilities that enable anyone organizing a meeting or event to book both group guest rooms and event spaces online. This functionality is now available at the Omni Frisco Hotel (Frisco, TX), and soon across Omni's more than 50 properties in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

GroupSync now provides on-demand booking for event organizers to arrange group guest rooms and meeting space with ease.

GroupSync solutions deliver greater efficiency for travel organizers and hoteliers alike. Using the GroupSync Marketplace, travel organizers have access to enhanced global search capabilities, hotel group inventory and rates, and a choice of purchasing methods that include both instant booking and a simplified RFP process through the platform.

"We take great pride in being leaders and innovators in the meetings and events industry, so we were eager to explore the opportunity to adopt paradigm-shifting technology destined to change the way hotels have been booking groups," said Peter Palli, chief commercial officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts. "This technology provides an on-demand booking option for planners who seek to book a small room block and meeting space with ease and confidence. Our goal is to always provide an unforgettable experience, and our partnership with Groups360 allows us to continue to focus on what matters most to our customers as we further elevate our brand's offerings for this vital business demographic."

"Omni is the first brand to offer instant booking for group guest rooms and event spaces in a single online transaction through the GroupSync platform. Now, meeting planners and other event organizers can access real-time availability and group rates to book guest rooms, meeting space or both, food and beverage, and audio-visual equipment," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO for Groups360. "Omni's innovation will significantly benefit its staff and their customers by automating group bookings, allowing more time to focus on those things that create a great experience."

Meeting planners and event organizers can visit groups360.com to access the GroupSync platform at no cost.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the country's most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With more than 21 iconic golf courses, and multiple short courses, 24 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About Groups360

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower event organizers by bringing innovation, transparency, and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space at scale. Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London, and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

