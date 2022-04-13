Crimson Cup Celebrates April Anniversaries of Independent Coffee Shops Growing with Support from the 7 Steps to Success Coffee Shop Startup Program

Four independent coffee shops supported by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea – The Coffee Shelf in Chapin, South Carolina; Coffee Chaos in Midland, Michigan; The Broken Mug in Columbus, Nebraska; and Lock No. 4 Coffee in Beverly, Ohio – celebrated anniversaries of one to 18 successful years in April. Through its 7 Steps to Success program, the award-winning coffee roaster acts as a one-stop shop for everything from coffee to training, equipment and coffee shop supplies, helping to grow hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In April, four independent coffee shops supported by award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea are celebrating anniversaries of one to 18 successful years.

"Congratulations to The Coffee Shelf in Chapin, South Carolina; Coffee Chaos in Midland, Michigan; The Broken Mug in Columbus, Nebraska; and Lock No. 4 Coffee in Beverly, Ohio," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "It's been our pleasure to help each of these unique coffee shops grow and prosper over the years!"

The shop owners and their teams learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program. Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Success in the Specialty Coffee Industry, the program provides everything new business owners need to open and operate a successful coffee house.

"Without the right support, running an independent coffee shop can be a risky business," Ubert said. "Our 7 Steps program helps new coffee shops get off to a terrific start, then offers everything they need to grow their businesses."

"As a coffee roaster and one-stop-shop for coffeehouse support, Crimson Cup believes our success is based on our customers' success," he added. "We guide coffee shop owners at every step – from scouting a great location and writing a coffee shop business plan to choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training and marketing support."

Once a shop opens, Crimson Cup's customer growth specialists help it stay open and profitable for years to come.

"Just look at Kim Krantz at Coffee Chaos, who's celebrating his 18th anniversary as a shop owner this month!" Ubert noted.

Krantz opened Coffee Chaos at 6201 Jefferson Ave in Midland, Michigan on April 15, 2004, just in time to serve locals on tax day. He was impressed by Crimson Cup's business model.

"They want to make me successful. Because if I'm successful, Crimson Cup's successful," he said. "That business model is so unique. That's what sets them apart."

The Broken Mug opened April 21, 2017, inside The Sanctuary church at 2800 22nd Avenue in Columbus, Nebraska.

"Crimson Cup is always there to help with all aspects of my business from start-up, hiring, adjusting my prices through the years, equipment and other questions I have," said Owner Mandy Tuls. "They start you on a path that will deliver success as long as you really follow what they say."

"I did and look at me now! I'm opening my third location in March 2023, and I won't need a business loan to complete it."

The Coffee Shelf opened April 4, 2016, at 130 Amicks Ferry Rd. in the lakefront community of Chapin, South Carolina.

Owner Jerry Caldwell said he chose Crimson Cup because of the roaster's outstanding coffee and its Friend2Farmer initiatives, which support small coffee farmers and their communities by paying a higher-than-market price for their coffee and making an impact by funding community projects.

Lock No. 4 Coffee opened April 30, 2021, at 123 3rd Street along the Muskingum River near historic Lock No. 4 in Beverly, Ohio. Owners Destiny and Matthew Schaad created the shop to help fuel local coffee lovers and small businesses.

"I stumbled on Crimson Cup when I was searching for the foundation and knowledge that I needed to open a successful coffeehouse," Destiny recalled.

"I wanted more than just coffee, something that our community could benefit from while offering the incredible taste of coffee drinks in so many varieties. Crimson Cup delivered!"

"Every single step has been an amazing experience," she added. "Crimson Cup has made my business what it is today!"

Ubert encouraged anyone who is thinking of opening an independent coffee shop to contact his team.

"We're happy to walk you through your vision, offer suggestions and explore whether we can help you!" he said.

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors and running a profitable business. Chances are, we can help you!"

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea