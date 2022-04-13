Soular Productions First Screenplay THE WALK Wins Big in Indies Film Festivals

Formally incarcerated Boston native George Powell's first screen play The Walk attracts Hollywood stars!

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soular Productions' first project The Walk is a screenplay written by George Powell and Dan Adams. The Walk was inspired by true events that took place during desegregation when Boston Public Schools bussed black and white children from the poorest neighborhoods in Boston into each other's schools. Soular Productions selected The Walk as its break-out project because it's a story that has been told as a documentary, however it has never been featured as a movie. This topic is as relevant in today's society as it was throughout America's history. In addition, Soular Productions wanted to show the different layers of emotions that people felt during this particular time in history. The Walk is unique in its ability to depict the intensity of people's beliefs and values portrayed so genuinely within the natural environments of households and locker rooms. Finally, Soular Productions wanted to create a discussion about racism in Massachusetts. At times Massachusetts is seen as a post racial society, however The Walk reminds us of the far reaching influences of institutionalized racism. It was an honor to have such great actors and actresses attached to the film. The cast are Justin Chatwin, Terrance Howard, Jeremey Piven, Malcolm McDowell, Lovie Simone, Kate Douglas, and Anastasiya Mitrunen. The Walk has received numerous awards; one that Soular Production's is very proud of is for Best Screenplay.

https://florencefilmawards.com/january-2022

https://parisfilmawards.net/january-2022

On April 14, 2022 the Boston International Film Festival will be featuring The Walk as their opening movie. June 10, 2022 The Walk will be in theaters around the country and on VOD.

Soular Productions has many more projects scheduled for release. Our next being "What About Us". If you would like to support the mission of Soular Productions please contact us at info@soularproductions.com.

About Soular Productions

Established in 2016, Soular Productions is a Boston independent film company that writes and produces screenplays for feature films and documentaries. We are proud to assert that we design and fund our own content which allows us to have creative autonomy. George Powell, founder of Soular Productions, has a main objective to make films from the perspective of the black and brown communities in the neighborhoods in Boston. We seek to fill the void in cinematography that has been underrepresented in the depiction of Boston's storytelling.

