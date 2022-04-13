DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO NAMES KELLI CLIFTON OGUNSANYA CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Ogunsanya brings a track record of innovative leadership in health care to DDCO

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental of Colorado (DDCO) announced the hiring of Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya, MHA, as its chief operating officer starting April 25, 2022. In this role, she will have oversight of the claims, clinical review, group administration, and customer service departments.

"I am eager to join an organization that has consistently been at the forefront of oral health care in Colorado," said Ogunsanya. "Delta Dental of Colorado offers comprehensive and innovative plans to help improve oral health care outcomes for millions each year, they are active in the communities they serve to increase oral health equity, and they are committed to digital transformation as a strategic operating and value-generating principle. I look forward to building upon Delta Dental of Colorado's track record of success."

Throughout her career, Ogunsanya has taken a thoughtful approach to enacting change in systems to provide the best possible access to health care for each individual. This legacy is one Ogunsanya has continuously highlighted, and her unique skill of understanding patients while simultaneously pursuing operational excellence will be impactful at DDCO.

"We could not be more excited about Kelli joining the Delta Dental of Colorado team," added Helen Drexler, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Colorado. "Throughout the interview process, I was blown away by Kelli's ability to understand the perspectives of patients and providers, while spearheading innovative solutions in health care."

Prior to this role, Ogunsanya was chief operating officer for STRIDE Community Health Care, managing its day-to-day operations for 16 Denver-area primary care, behavioral health, and dental clinics while crafting strategic plans and visions for the future. She has also served as client executive and senior director of operations at Optum (United Health Group) in Denver and as director of provider operations for The Advisory Board Company, which was later acquired by Optum.

Ogunsanya has been published multiple times, including her book "Madame Millennial: 100 Tips to Help the Modern Woman Master Work, Life & Everything In Between." She has been involved with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Services Executives since 2007 and 2018, respectively. Ogunsanya currently serves on the Board of the Center for African-American Health in Denver, served on the board of the Region 2 Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disorders, and is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Georgia. Ogunsanya holds a bachelor of science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master of health administration from The Ohio State University.

About Delta Dental of Colorado

Delta Dental of Colorado is a nonprofit dental benefits company with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities it serves. The nonprofit serves more than 1.4 million members, providing them the ability to use and manage their dental benefits easily. Through its plans, dentist network, and expert customer service, the nonprofit makes dental care accessible, affordable, and simple, leading to a healthier smile and life.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-of-colorado-names-kelli-clifton-ogunsanya-chief-operating-officer-301524448.html

SOURCE Delta Dental of Colorado