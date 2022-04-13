Authomize's Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the Authomize platform for comprehensive cloud security and compliance capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, the first Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform, announced today the availability of its solution in Microsoft's Azure Marketplace , the most comprehensive online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Backed by Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize's Software as a Service (SaaS) solution enables organizations to automatically secure access privileges across their entire cloud stack, including IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments. Using a proprietary prescriptive Machine Learning engine, Authomize continuously monitors your identities, access privileges, assets, and activities, to secure all your apps and cloud services.

Being available in the Azure Marketplace enables customers to simply and efficiently procure Authomize through their existing contracts with Microsoft.

"Authomize is solving a problem that is top of mind for Azure customers, so being available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace gives them an effective vehicle to purchase our solution while enjoying the rapid time to value within the Azure cloud environment," said Assaf Kalderon,

Authomize's AVP Business Development who recently joined from Microsoft. "In addition, running Authomize through the Azure cloud allows enterprises to fulfill their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) requirement."

The advantages in buying through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace are many, leading to a sharp rise in buyers shifting their dollars to the platform. According to a report by Tackle.io, last year 61% of software purchasers bought through one of the leading cloud marketplaces like Azure — a 39% year-over-year increase reflecting market demand.

"Prospective customers have been waiting for Authomize to become available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace," says Kalderon, explaining that the built up demand has accumulated a seven figure pipeline of deals in the waiting.

"Not only can customers use their existing commitment credits from Azure to gain value from Authomize," he says, "But they can also avoid the pains of procurement because we are already certified by Microsoft to simply work. That means no vendor vetting is required, which shortens the purchasing cycle and lowers costs for customers."

Authomize is helping customers deal with security, compliance, and operational challenges, while providing unmatched visibility into the organization's authorizations landscape and continually monitoring for situations that require attention from different stakeholders.

Authomize is pre-integrated with multiple Microsoft solutions like Azure, Azure AD, O365, SharePoint, GitHub, and alongside many other leading products like AWS, Salesforce, Ping Identity, Okta, GitLab, Box, and more.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace connects companies seeking the latest and most useful cloud-based solutions that are ready to use with leading-edge partners like Authomize who deliver them.

"It is one of Authomize's core values to make our customers' lives easier," said Dotan Bar Noy, Co-Founder and CEO of Authomize. "Enabling quicker purchase and implementation of Authomize through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will unlock insights faster, helping customers better manage and secure their cloud environments. We are continuing to drive forward our expansion to more cloud platforms throughout the year."

About Authomize

The first Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

