Digital PCR Market to Reach $1.30 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital Pcr, Chip Based Digital Pcr, Beaming Digital Pcr), by Product Type (Digital Pcr Systems, Consumables And Reagents, Software And Services), by Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Forensic And Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Universities And Other Organizations), : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global digital PCR industry was estimated at $508.80 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/654

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a huge increase in demand for highly sensitive molecular diagnostic tools, which in turn, had a positive impact on the global digital PCR market.

At the same time, imperative requirement of the diagnostic tests for the disease has also given way to increased use of PCR technology and launch of new PCR assay for the detection of the virus.

The droplet digital PCR segment to maintain its lion's share-

On the basis of technology, the droplet digital PCR segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global digital PCR market, owing to rise in the R&D activities associated with droplet digital PCR. The chip based digital PCR segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in clinical trials for application of chip based digital PCR drives the segment growth.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/654

The digital PCR systems segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of product type, the digital PCR systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than half of the global digital PCR market, due to increase in number of cancer patients and upsurge in demand for molecular diagnosis. The software & services segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to advancements in software technology.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

Prominent market players-

Sysmex corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

Jn medsys

Avance Biosciences

Merck KGAA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Precigenome LLC

QIAGEN N.V

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research