AMY WINEHOUSE - LIVE AT GLASTONBURY 2007

HISTORIC AMY WINEHOUSE PERFORMANCE TO BE RELEASED FOR FIRST TIME ON 2LP VINYL
MARKING 15TH ANNIVERSARY OF PERFORMANCE
OUT JUNE 3RD
PRE-ORDER HERE
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UMe, Island Records, and BBC announce the release of Live at Glastonbury 2007 – the iconic performance of Amy Winehouse's Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2007, coming to vinyl for the very first time on Friday, June 3rd.
Showcasing the inimitable artistry of one of the UK's most gifted and accomplished singers of all time, this emotionally charged live set will be released as a 2LP on black vinyl, with an exclusive crystal clear edition available HERE. The 2007 performance on the festival's legendary Pyramid Stage, 15 years ago this summer, was Amy's second Glastonbury appearance and a performance that saw the world completely fall in love with her music. As well as a second set later that same day on the Jazz World Stage, Amy returned the following year to perform again on the Pyramid stage, cementing herself firmly in the canon of great Glastonbury performances.
Live at Glastonbury 2007 is an unmissable dive back into the memory of Amy's 2007 set, including the singer's trademark irreverent soundbites in between songs, to the huge love she received from her enthralled audience - despite the changeable weather that year! This performance featured timeless crowd-pleasers from the award-winning Back To Black album, including "Tears Dry On Their Own," "Rehab," and "You Know I'm No Good," as well as early soul classics like "Monkey Man."
The artwork for this must-have release includes a recollection of the performance from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, who commented, "Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn't working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances."
Tracklisting:
Side A
- Addicted
- Just Friends
- Tears Dry On Their Own
- He Can Only Hold Her
Side B
- Cherry
- Back To Black
- Wake Up Alone
- Love Is A Losing Game
Side C
- Fuck Me Pumps
- Cupid
- Hey Little Rich Girl
- Monkey Man
Side D
- You Know I'm Know Good
- Rehab
- Me & Mr Jones
- Valerie
