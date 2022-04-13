Freight Club eases supply chain frustrations with Freight Intel, a sophisticated analytics dashboard for retailers

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group), a leading eCommerce technology and services provider, has launched Freight Intel, a dashboard that provides retail partners with robust shipping analytics, as part of Freight Club, its proprietary end-to-end freight shipping platform. Freight Intel addresses an industry-wide need for deep logistics insights in the face of an increasingly competitive eCommerce landscape and evolving customer expectations.

The new Freight Intel dashboard brings all end-to-end shipping activities together on one easy-to-use platform. The intuitive dashboard allows retailers to cut through the noise and make faster, more informed decisions based on real-time data and analytics at no additional cost. The dashboard features include:

Key shipping trends

Damage percentages

Net losses

Average transit times

Easy to share reporting metrics

"The launch of Freight Intel is an important part of our vision and relentless focus on vendor and customer experience," says Rizwan Somji, CEO of Cymax Group. "The expansive growth in eCommerce around the world has created opportunity, while making it more important for us to bring value to our retail partners by enabling access to fast and seamless shipping services. Cymax Group believes in empowering retailers through world-class eCommerce and technology solutions that pave the way for smarter and more profitable decision-making. By bringing real-time data and insights directly into their hands through the upgraded Freight Intel dashboard, Freight Club stands at the forefront of this exciting change."

Freight Club uses advanced technology to simplify the shipping experience for retailers from start to end, removing common pain points and making processes seamless, from booking deliveries to providing customer service.

"Freight Intel was designed to simplify shipping through a transparent and real-time assessment of carrier performance, including an in-depth comparison of carriers across three key pillars – cost, speed, and damage," says Chris Randall, Senior Vice President of Freight Club. "This visibility could mean the difference between profitability and being in the red for some small businesses. When you ship through Freight Club, you get free access to all your shipping data almost instantly. This enables shippers to filter data, evaluate insights and make smarter decisions when it comes to booking their next shipment with us. It couldn't be any easier."

As an all-in-one service, Freight Club helps small to medium businesses by providing access to enterprise rates and full visibility of their freight data, allowing them to carry out shipping with confidence and ease. Users also benefit from the platform's broad network of shipping providers, which includes pre-vetted carriers in LTL, parcel and specialty delivery services across the United States.

More information is available at https://www.freightclub.com/freight-analytics

About Cymax Group Technologies:

Cymax Group Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of eCommerce technology and services that enable seamless activation and scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform. www.cymaxgroup.com

About Freight Club

Freight Club, LLC is the only end-to-end freight shipping platform that effortlessly manages everything from quoting, booking, and tracking to complete claims management and secondary insurance protection, with zero subscription fees. As part of Cymax Group Technologies, the leading eCommerce technology and services provider, we offer exclusive access to enterprise rates by bringing together one of the largest carrier networks of LTL and parcel shipping providers in the United States. Trusted by thousands of small to medium businesses since 2015, Freight Club enables shippers to ship with confidence and ease. www.freightclub.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-club-eases-supply-chain-frustrations-with-freight-intel-a-sophisticated-analytics-dashboard-for-retailers-301524645.html

SOURCE Cymax Group Technologies Ltd.