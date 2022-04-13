Veterinary Genomics Set to Become Best Practice in Canine Health with Launch of Embark for Veterinarians

Genetic screening will empower veterinarians to identify health risks earlier and develop customized patient care plans

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , the global leader in dog genetics, today announced the launch of a new genetic screening test for dogs specifically designed for veterinary professionals. Embark for Veterinarians represents a new best practice in canine health, in which genetics help inform proactive clinical care plans that achieve better patient outcomes.

Designed to fit naturally into the workflow of a veterinary practice, veterinarians can now collect dog DNA samples right in their exam room, activate and mail the swab to Embark, and receive their patient's comprehensive genetic report directly. The test empowers veterinarians to pursue further diagnostics and treatment options, including medical interventions and lifestyle changes. Veterinarians can build a customized clinical care plan based on the patient's genetic results, with dedicated support from Embark veterinary geneticists. In a pilot study with Telford Veterinary Hospital in 2021, 70 percent of the dogs tested had actionable health results that resulted in modified care plans.

The launch marks a decisive shift for the dog DNA industry which has, until now, been largely focused on determining breed mix. As a partner of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark tests for more than 210 genetic health risks. And in 2021, Embark launched the first-ever DNA test for purebred dog owners, which functions as a personalized health insights tool.

"Veterinarians have always been the ultimate authority for turning genetic screening results into actionable care plans that improve the health and welfare of their patients," said Embark Chief Science Officer Adam Boyko. "Embark has always given customers a way to share their DNA results with their vets, but with the launch of Embark for Veterinarians, genetic results will go directly to the expert hands of veterinary professionals, making DNA testing an even more effective tool to help extend dogs' health and longevity."

Offering a product specifically designed for clinic-driven genetic screening within the veterinary practice not only empowers veterinarians to improve patient outcomes through patient-specific guidance and earlier interventions, but it also strengthens the bond between veterinarians and pet owners.

"As we DNA test our 100th patient since the pilot study started last year, I can confidently say that genetic screening has saved the life of at least three patients," said Dr. Sharon Minninger, Senior Staff Medical Director and Lead Veterinarian at Telford Veterinary Hospital. "When DNA testing helps us diagnose a patient, it not only allows us to personalize pet care, but it creates a bond that makes that dog owner a client for life."

