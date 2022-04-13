SVS Conquers Returns, Grows Revenue With Vertebrae 3D & AR Technology

Global leader in high performance home audio products reduces returns by 12% and boosts conversion by 258% and revenue per visit by 382% for shoppers who engage with 3D & AR on their site

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SVS, a leading manufacturer of high-performance speakers, subwoofers, wireless audio, and accessories, and Vertebrae, the technology leader in 3D & augmented reality (AR) solutions for retail, today announced that its immersive 3D & AR experience has driven dramatic and positive business results over the last several months by allowing shoppers to visualize SVS's award-winning products in their own space.

Through SVS's partnership with Vertebrae, shoppers are able to virtually place the company's award-winning products in their own living room, home theater or home studio, viewing items from every angle to bring the item's dimensions, styling and construction to life. The immersive 3D & AR experience is available directly from the product page with accurate scale, a view from every angle, and powerful ability to zoom in on details in order to provide a standout experience for customers before the actual purchase.

By empowering customers to purchase with full confidence, 3D & AR has emerged as a big financial win for SVS:

Conversion & Revenue Lift: Supported by trained customer service reps and the innovative, forward-thinking #SVSInTheWild contest and landing page, the new experience has gained significant traction in 8 months and SVS is seeing amazing results – a conversion lift of 258% and a revenue per visit lift of 382% for shoppers who engaged with 3D & AR on their site.

Reduced Returns: Just as importantly, adding AR experiences has reduced returns by just over 12% when comparing YoY eCommerce conversions since the tools have been live. SVS covers the cost of shipping and returns for their customers, but helping customers determine if the speakers or subwoofers are the right size and shape for their space is actually the most important challenge SVS wanted to conquer with 3D & AR.

"Once a customer makes a return, they may never come back, so providing every chance to get it right the first time was key for us," said Nicholas Brown, Vice President of Marketing at SVS. "Letting someone see the visual impact of a subwoofer or speakers in their home is beneficial for both placement and lifestyle decisions, especially since SVS makes products of all shapes and sizes. We also love that the AR tool is fun to use and provides real value as part of the shopping experience."

"The Vertebrae-powered 3D & AR experience fits right in with SVS's product design philosophy of immersive experience and its 'like-being-there'," said Vince Cacace, CEO and founder of Vertebrae, a Snap company. "The experience has not only yielded measurable benefits for SVS and its customers on the site, but SVS now has a library of 3D assets that it can use anywhere it wants to engage digital shoppers- shows, partner sites, virtual stores, etc. This is a great example of an innovative brand not only embracing 3D & AR to build its business today but also future-proof it for tomorrow."

About SVS

Headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, SVS high performance subwoofers, speakers and audio accessories deliver thrilling and immersive audio experiences and unmatched performance for the price. SVS engages customers worldwide through direct and retail sales channels and offers Sound Experts technical support seven days a week via phone, web, social media, chat, email, in forums and wherever people want to connect.

About Vertebrae

Vertebrae, a Snap Inc. company, is the leading provider of 3D & augmented reality (AR) commerce solutions for the world's largest brands including Coach, David's Bridal, YETI, Herschel Supply Co. and more. Founded with the vision of making the online shopping experience more like real life, Vertebrae's technology enables web-based 3D & AR product visualization and try-on experiences that drive engagement and sales. The company's award-winning immersive commerce platform and unparalleled expertise in enterprise eCommerce and 3D & AR ensure that the process of 3D asset creation, management, deployment, and reporting is fast and easy for retailers of all sizes. Vertebrae is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin. For more information, visit https://www.vertebrae.com.

