New Boutique nCino Consulting Firm Helps Financial Institutions Accelerate their Digital Journeys

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucro, a boutique nCino consulting firm, has opened its doors for business. Founded by Josh Rodriguez and Kyle Huntzberry, Lucro focuses on helping Financial Institutions unlock the full potential of nCino and the broader Salesforce platform.
After working for nCino and different consulting firms in the industry, the two co-founders came to realize there was a disconnect between the consulting firms and their clients.
"Just like we expect SaaS companies to be constantly changing, so should the consultants you partner with," says Rodriguez. "We founded Lucro to inject some new life into the industry and be a partner that FIs can trust to push them in the right direction."
"We think the market can be categorized into two types of firms," says Huntzberry. "Functional-heavy firms and technical-heavy firms. We've found the best results come from having an equal blend of both."
Lucro's difference is two-fold: 1) Start with the business, their processes, and their pain points and 2) Blend functional and technical expertise to create tailored solutions that make sense for the business.
Rodriguez says, "It's important to bring our perspectives and industry best practices to the table, but if those don't work for the business case, you need to have the technical platform expertise to build creative solutions."
Lucro focuses on providing nCino and Salesforce consulting to Financial Institutions. The company is going to market with three offerings: Advisory, Optimization, and Implementation, with the eventual goal of expanding into other offerings across the Financial Services industry.
Lucro is currently offering complementary Org Health Assessments for nCino customers that focus on four key system drivers: Complexity, nCino Configuration, Performance, and Security. After the initial assessment, clients are provided with a detailed report card that gives clear and actionable steps to improve the performance and maintainability of their system. Learn more at https://lucro-consulting.com/lucros-ncino-org-health-assessment/.
About Lucro
Lucro is a boutique consulting firm focused on helping Financial Institutions unlock the full potential of the nCino platform. Lucro, meaning "profit" in Spanish, was created with one mission in mind: to enrich all those around us—our clients, colleagues, and communities. Learn more at www.lucro-consulting.com.
CONTACT: Kyle Huntzberry, kyle@lucro-consulting.com
SOURCE Lucro
