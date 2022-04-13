Duuo partners with TELUS Smart Building to offer property managers a full suite of automation services.

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Duuo Insurance Services has partnered with TELUS Smart Building to provide preferred access to a suite of technology designed to modernize and simplify the resident and property management experience.
Through this partnership, buildings with TELUS Smart Building technology will be able to ensure their residents have active insurance by accessing features like automatic insurance purchase and cancellation alerts from Duuo. Their tenants will also receive preferred pricing on Duuo Tenant Insurance.
Duuo's roster of property managers will receive priority access to the TELUS Smart Building solutions, which, through the installation of smart hardware, increases building efficiency and reduces operating expenses.
EVP of Emerging & Adjacent Business Models at Co-operators, Steve Phillips, sees a clear fit between Duuo and TELUS. "We believe the TELUS Smart Building offering is the perfect complement to our existing Duuo Tenant Insurance partnership program as we both share a commitment to improving experiences for property managers and tenants while also providing a higher level of protection."
Erin Walker, Director of Residential Smart Communities at TELUS, is looking forward to the enhanced value this partnership will bring to TELUS Smart Building customers. "Ensuring tenants have affordable coverage in place is an effective way to keep a building protected against high operational costs. We find Duuo's easy, online solution to be a perfect fit for our clients, as it aligns with our shared mission of simplifying day-to-day operations and reducing costs while enhancing the lives of residents and owners."
As the program continues to evolve, TELUS Smart Building and Duuo hope to further integrate their technology solutions to create a seamless experience for property managers and their tenants.
SOURCE Duuo
