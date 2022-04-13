LiquidPixels Announces Executive Team Expansion and Additional Growth

The Dynamic Imaging Technology Pioneer Experiences Unprecedented Growth with an Influx of New Talent

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiquidPixels, Inc., the premier provider of enterprise class dynamic imaging solutions, today announced significant growth to its executive team and senior staff. This unprecedented expansion is in response to the pandemic's pressure and demand from the e-commerce mobile-first economy, creating several new positions.

"The pandemic brought extraordinary difficulties to the way most companies do business," said Steve Kristy, CEO, LiquidPixels. "However, like many of our clients, LiquidPixels is flexible and progressive. Through agility and strategic planning, we experienced tremendous growth during this otherwise very challenging time."

LiquidPixels is pleased to announce newly created or expanded positions to respond to the business demands of the mobile-first economy:

Development

Jason Agosta was hired into the newly created position of Director, Development. First hired during the early years of LiquidPixels, Agosta left in 2014 to pursue other professional endeavors, including senior engineering roles at Clear Ballot Group and Golden Guru. Agosta recently returned to LiquidPixels with deeper industry knowledge and under his expert direction, the Development team will remain at the forefront of dynamic imaging.

Sales

LiquidPixels is also pleased to welcome Kate Garvey into the newly expanded role of Director, Sales and Business Development. Garvey brings nearly two decades of experience in digital technology and strategic partnerships. Her impressive experience and skill set will be used to drive rapid pipeline and resource growth in the LiquidPixels Sales team.

Sean Lee is another exciting addition to the growing Sales department. Lee joined LiquidPixels in the role of Senior Account Executive. A seasoned sales professional, Lee has extensive knowledge of SaaS technologies and will handle mid-market and enterprise-level sales.

Professional Services

Mitch Dagg was promoted from Manager to Director, Professional Services. Under Dagg's supervision, the Professional Services division has experienced monumental year-over-year growth. As the consulting arm of LiquidPixels, the team has also experienced incredible growth through promotions from within the company's own talented pool of dynamic imaging experts.

"We are not done yet," said Kristy. "Marc [co-founder and LiquidPixels CTO] and I are thrilled seeing our employees flourish and our clients thrive. When we first conceptualized LiquidPixels, we envisioned a dynamic imaging company that would continually exceed the needs of our customers while providing a challenging, yet rewarding, environment for our staff. We have risen to every challenge that the pandemic threw at us. And we expect to continue growing this year and well beyond."

About LiquidPixels

LiquidPixels is the world's only provider of enterprise-class dynamic imaging solutions. Built on open standards, our LiquiFire Dynamic Imaging Solutions integrate into existing web and workflow environments, enhancing product creation, and visualization while reducing production costs. Founded in 2000, LiquidPixels makes its patented technology available as a cloud service or via on-site enterprise servers with solutions that may be tailored to each of our customers' unique needs. For more information, visit us at LiquidPixels.com.

