Flybuy Expands Platform with Delivery Driver Location To Perfect The Off-Premise Order Handoff

Driver location data is added to the Flybuy platform through direct integrations with Delivery Service Providers to perfect the order handoff, reduce mistakes, and boost sales.

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radius Networks, the world's leading enterprise location technology company, announces a major enhancement to the Flybuy Platform with the addition of delivery driver location tracking. This is accomplished through direct integrations with large providers in the delivery space, including DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates, Point Pickup Technologies, and others. Flybuy's flexible API now allows any delivery provider to connect to the Flybuy ecosystem.

These new insights provide restaurants and retailers with complete visibility into the delivery driver's journey for perfectly timed in-store, curbside and drive-thru handoffs. Flybuy's strategic partner ecosystem in the delivery space has been transformative for brands, such as Applebee's, IHOP, City BBQ, Primanti Brothers, Newks, and Pizza Patrón, as they keep up with off-premise order volume.

Through this integration with Flybuy, brands now have delivery driver location updates and vehicle details to facilitate an effortless and immediate order handoff. With enhanced visibility to driver location, brands can control and limit a driver's time on premise to make room for direct consumers in the parking lot, lobbies, and pickup counters, and ensure that customers waiting for orders are getting the freshest and fastest delivery orders. The benefit to the drivers is enormous as well because they do not have to waste time looking for parking or waiting inside the store for orders to be completed. The coordinated delivery driver handoff also significantly decreases mistakes in the process, including remakes, waste, and customer frustration. "Our integration with Flybuy is creating exceptional operational efficiencies for both Merchants and Dashers by streamlining the pickup logistics," says Ali Amin, Senior Manager of Merchant Strategy & Operations at DoorDash.

Brands such as Applebee's and IHOP have already implemented and experienced the value of these direct delivery integrations via Flybuy into over 2,500 locations across the country. "Knowing when the customer is coming for a pickup order is one thing," said Applebee's Vicki Hormann, Off-Premise Executive Director. "But having insight into the journey of a delivery driver is a game changer for us." Stores are reporting a significant reduction in congestion in-store and at the curb, and faster and fresher order delivery to the end customer.

"The Flybuy Platform is rolled out worldwide in over 30,000 locations, across 55 countries," says Radius Networks Chief Strategy Officer Dan Estrada. "We are excited to be working closely with our innovative Delivery Service Provider partners to provide our shared brands with a frictionless delivery driver pickup solution that increases operational efficiencies for staff, reduces wait times for delivery drivers, and provides better quality and freshness of product to the end customer."

Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and their Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. Flybuy is live in 30,000 locations in 55 countries and leveraged by restaurants, retailers, and grocers daily. The platform includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation.

